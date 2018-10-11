VillageMD :’s Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer is Named AAFP’s Robert Graham Physician Executive of 2018

Dr. Clive Fields, President, Village Family Practice, and Co-Founder and
Chief Medical Officer, VillageMD, is the recipient of the American
Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Robert Graham Physician Executive of
the Year. The award recognizes Dr. Fields as a visionary physician
executive who has made significant contributions to the specialty of
family medicine, promoting higher-quality, cost-effective care in
communities across the U.S.
“Dr. Fields’ tireless efforts have demonstrated that family physicians
can— and should—lead the fundamental changes that are needed in our
nation’s health care system,” said Michael Munger, MD, FAAFP, President,
AAFP. “He has truly made a difference in his community and beyond, and
he has set a high standard as a family physician leader.”
Dr. Fields began his career at Village Family Practice in Houston in
1991, quickly building a reputation as a physician executive,
incorporating experiences from the exam room and the board room to drive
improved patient outcomes. Dr. Fields was an early adopter of
data-driven, risk stratified care management. These strategies are now
being used across the country to improve clinical quality, patient and
provider experience, and lower the total cost of healthcare.
In 2013 Dr. Fields co-founded VillageMD, an organization committed to
improving the impact that family physicians have on the health of their
patients and in the broader communities where they work. VillageMD
provides the data, provider contracts and clinical work flows that allow
Family Physicians to succeed in a value oriented payment model. The
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) consistently recognize
VillageMD partners as high-performing practices. VillageMD is one of the
fastest growing providers of primary care in the U.S.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the AAFP as the recipient of this
year’s Physician Executive of the Year Award. It is personally humbling
to be recognized for my work, but even more importantly, I am proud to
be part of the increasing impact primary care physicians are having on
our healthcare system, and one of the many physicians who believe that
primary care is the most effective place for healthcare innovation,
driving improved clinical outcomes and healthcare affordability,” said
Dr. Fields.
Dr. Fields has participated in local, state, and national executive
positions, and is currently Chairman of the Accountable Care Coalition
of Texas, one of the country’s most successful Medicare Shared Savings
Program (MSSP). He has been honored as one Houston’s Top Doctors by H
Magazine and Texas Monthly, and is a regular contributor to
industry publications.
About VillageMD:
VillageMD is
a leading provider of health care for organizations moving toward a
primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution
provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed
for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a
population. VillageMD works
with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health
systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and
lower costs in the communities they serve.
