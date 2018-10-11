Log in
VillageMD :’s Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer is Named AAFP’s Robert Graham Physician Executive of 2018

10/11/2018 | 01:30am CEST

Dr. Clive Fields, President, Village Family Practice, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, VillageMD, is the recipient of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Robert Graham Physician Executive of the Year. The award recognizes Dr. Fields as a visionary physician executive who has made significant contributions to the specialty of family medicine, promoting higher-quality, cost-effective care in communities across the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010006027/en/

“Dr. Fields’ tireless efforts have demonstrated that family physicians can— and should—lead the fundamental changes that are needed in our nation’s health care system,” said Michael Munger, MD, FAAFP, President, AAFP. “He has truly made a difference in his community and beyond, and he has set a high standard as a family physician leader.”

Dr. Fields began his career at Village Family Practice in Houston in 1991, quickly building a reputation as a physician executive, incorporating experiences from the exam room and the board room to drive improved patient outcomes. Dr. Fields was an early adopter of data-driven, risk stratified care management. These strategies are now being used across the country to improve clinical quality, patient and provider experience, and lower the total cost of healthcare.

In 2013 Dr. Fields co-founded VillageMD, an organization committed to improving the impact that family physicians have on the health of their patients and in the broader communities where they work. VillageMD provides the data, provider contracts and clinical work flows that allow Family Physicians to succeed in a value oriented payment model. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) consistently recognize VillageMD partners as high-performing practices. VillageMD is one of the fastest growing providers of primary care in the U.S.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the AAFP as the recipient of this year’s Physician Executive of the Year Award. It is personally humbling to be recognized for my work, but even more importantly, I am proud to be part of the increasing impact primary care physicians are having on our healthcare system, and one of the many physicians who believe that primary care is the most effective place for healthcare innovation, driving improved clinical outcomes and healthcare affordability,” said Dr. Fields.

Dr. Fields has participated in local, state, and national executive positions, and is currently Chairman of the Accountable Care Coalition of Texas, one of the country’s most successful Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). He has been honored as one Houston’s Top Doctors by H Magazine and Texas Monthly, and is a regular contributor to industry publications.

About VillageMD:

VillageMD is a leading provider of health care for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve.


© Business Wire 2018
