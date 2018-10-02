Vin De France Post Impressive Half Yearly Numbers for 2018

VIN DE FRANCE designated wines continue their success with U.S.
consumers demonstrated by import figures for the first half of 2018.
From January to June 2018, imports of VIN DE FRANCE designated wines,
both single varietal and blended, grew 45% by volume and 38% by value
compared to the same timeframe a year ago. Total volume imported to the
U.S. during this timeframe topped more than 850,000 cases (9L) totally
$30M (USD). The U.S. is now the second export market in value, behind
the UK, for VIN DE FRANCE varietally-labeled wines. [Source:
BusinessFrance, January-June 2018].
“VIN DE FRANCE category has had a lot of success in the U.S. growing
solid double digits annually. We’re off to a great start in 2018,” said
Valérie Pajotin, Director of ANIVIN DE FRANCE, the national trade
organization responsible for promoting VIN DE FRANCE wines. “With their
accessible style, easy to understand labels and quality production, VIN
DE FRANCE wines are attractive to both wine retailers and consumers. Our
fall 2018 promotions aims to introduce even more American wine lovers to
these delightful wines.”
Anivin de France’s “Share the Joy of Life” campaign supports the VIN DE
FRANCE category in the U.S. Following a successful in-store promotion
with New York independent wine retailers this summer in which 30
retailers participated and 60 store events occurred, Anivin de France is
gearing up for fall promotions. The group plans include promotions with
both national and regional chains, as well as an additional and
independent retailer promotion in Chicago.
Upcoming promotions include the following. For more information on
upcoming events featuring VIN DE FRANCE designated wines, visit https://vindefrancewinesusa.wordpress.com/
-
Total Wine & More: The country’s leading wine retailer
Total Wine & More highlights VIN DE FRANCE designated wines in 100
stores across 15 states. Wine lovers will discover some of the best
the category has to offer.
-
Maryland’s state managed stores of Montgomery County:
Montgomery Country liquor stores host VIN DE FRANCE tasting events
through November 2018 for greater DC area wine lovers.
-
Kentucky’s Liquor Barn: Watch Liquor Barn stores for details
about VIN DE FRANCE wines during October and November.
-
Chicago Independent Wine Retailers: Chicago’s wine lovers will
see more VIN DE FRANCE wines at their favorite independent wine
retailers during October and November. Chicagoland residents are
encouraged to ask their favorite wine shops for information.
-
Sponsored Content & Digital Promotion: To continue to raise
awareness of the category and the promotions, Anivin de France has
also embarked on a sponsored content initiative with Food Republic.
The VIN DE FRANCE WINES USA social media pages also support the
campaign with creative content and advertising budget.
VIN DE FRANCE is a classification dedicated to grape varietal wines.
Representing a new generation of French wines, VIN DE FRANCE wines can
be either a single varietal wine or a blend, and producers are permitted
to blend grapes or wines from different regions of France. The grape
variety and vintage can be shown on the label. While strict quality
requirements are in place, wine producers have the flexibility to use
modern winemaking techniques. With rules concerning yields or winemaking
practices lifted, producers can be as creative in their production
methods as they wish. This is why well-known French producers such as
Saget La Perrière, Maison Albert Bichot, Gérard Bertrand or Boisset – La
Famille des Grands Vins have embraced the category. Today, this dynamic
category of wines account for 16% of all still wine exports from France
and are some of the best-selling French wines in the U.S.
Connect with VIN DE FRANCE wines on Facebook
and Instagram
at @VinDeFranceWinesUSA #vindefrancewines.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005428/en/