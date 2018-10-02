Vin De France Post Impressive Half Yearly Numbers for 2018

Anivin de France Supports Growth of Dynamic Category with U.S. Campaign

VIN DE FRANCE designated wines continue their success with U.S. consumers demonstrated by import figures for the first half of 2018. From January to June 2018, imports of VIN DE FRANCE designated wines, both single varietal and blended, grew 45% by volume and 38% by value compared to the same timeframe a year ago. Total volume imported to the U.S. during this timeframe topped more than 850,000 cases (9L) totally $30M (USD). The U.S. is now the second export market in value, behind the UK, for VIN DE FRANCE varietally-labeled wines. [Source: BusinessFrance, January-June 2018].

“VIN DE FRANCE category has had a lot of success in the U.S. growing solid double digits annually. We’re off to a great start in 2018,” said Valérie Pajotin, Director of ANIVIN DE FRANCE, the national trade organization responsible for promoting VIN DE FRANCE wines. “With their accessible style, easy to understand labels and quality production, VIN DE FRANCE wines are attractive to both wine retailers and consumers. Our fall 2018 promotions aims to introduce even more American wine lovers to these delightful wines.”

Anivin de France’s “Share the Joy of Life” campaign supports the VIN DE FRANCE category in the U.S. Following a successful in-store promotion with New York independent wine retailers this summer in which 30 retailers participated and 60 store events occurred, Anivin de France is gearing up for fall promotions. The group plans include promotions with both national and regional chains, as well as an additional and independent retailer promotion in Chicago.

Total Wine & More : The country’s leading wine retailer Total Wine & More highlights VIN DE FRANCE designated wines in 100 stores across 15 states. Wine lovers will discover some of the best the category has to offer.

: The country’s leading wine retailer Total Wine & More highlights VIN DE FRANCE designated wines in 100 stores across 15 states. Wine lovers will discover some of the best the category has to offer. Maryland’s state managed stores of Montgomery County : Montgomery Country liquor stores host VIN DE FRANCE tasting events through November 2018 for greater DC area wine lovers.

: Montgomery Country liquor stores host VIN DE FRANCE tasting events through November 2018 for greater DC area wine lovers. Kentucky’s Liquor Barn : Watch Liquor Barn stores for details about VIN DE FRANCE wines during October and November.

: Watch Liquor Barn stores for details about VIN DE FRANCE wines during October and November. Chicago Independent Wine Retailers : Chicago’s wine lovers will see more VIN DE FRANCE wines at their favorite independent wine retailers during October and November. Chicagoland residents are encouraged to ask their favorite wine shops for information.

: Chicago’s wine lovers will see more VIN DE FRANCE wines at their favorite independent wine retailers during October and November. Chicagoland residents are encouraged to ask their favorite wine shops for information. Sponsored Content & Digital Promotion: To continue to raise awareness of the category and the promotions, Anivin de France has also embarked on a sponsored content initiative with Food Republic. The VIN DE FRANCE WINES USA social media pages also support the campaign with creative content and advertising budget.

VIN DE FRANCE is a classification dedicated to grape varietal wines. Representing a new generation of French wines, VIN DE FRANCE wines can be either a single varietal wine or a blend, and producers are permitted to blend grapes or wines from different regions of France. The grape variety and vintage can be shown on the label. While strict quality requirements are in place, wine producers have the flexibility to use modern winemaking techniques. With rules concerning yields or winemaking practices lifted, producers can be as creative in their production methods as they wish. This is why well-known French producers such as Saget La Perrière, Maison Albert Bichot, Gérard Bertrand or Boisset – La Famille des Grands Vins have embraced the category. Today, this dynamic category of wines account for 16% of all still wine exports from France and are some of the best-selling French wines in the U.S.

