Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : 1865 takes part in exclusive “New York Wine Experience 2019” event

The prestigious event, which is organized by the US magazine Wine Spectator, took place from the 17th-19th October in New York, USA, receiving the wines which featured in the magazine over the past year.

The 39th version of the event was held in the exclusive Marriott Marquis hotel, located in Times Square, which opened its doors to over 2,400 fine wine lovers on the 17th October.

On this occasion, the winemaker for 1865, Matías Cruzat -who is recognized as one of the five best young winemakers in Chile- took part with 1865 Selected Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2016. The wine scored 90 points last year and was selected as Top Value by Kim Marcus in the May edition of Wine Spectator.

Important seminars, tasting sessions and presentations were among activities carried out during the Wine Experience, whereby Cruzat was able to increase visibility for the brand which honors the year Viña San Pedro was founded.

It should be noted that this is the third time the wine brand has taken part in this exclusive event, which meticulously selects and brings together the world's finest wines, with the 1865 Selected Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 featuring on this occasion.

During the three days of the event, attendees were able to enjoy the highest quality of international viticulture, tasting over 270 wines chosen by editors of Wine Spectator.