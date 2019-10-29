Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : GatoNegro Breeze arrives in Colombia with exciting events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Tuesday October 29th, 2019

The renowned wine brand which stands out for its incredible flavor, GatoNegro, has brought one of its latest innovations, GatoNegro Breeze, to the Colombian market, in two varieties: Fresh Berries and Tropical.

The frizzante wine has arrived to shake up the light-wines and low alcohol category. With only 5.5% alcohol and with incredible freshness and flavor, the wine strives to become the perfect complement to enjoy on any consumption occasion.

In order to celebrate the arrival of this new innovation, GatoNegro held a series of exciting events with its importer, Dislicores, in the cities Medellín, Bogotá and Barranquilla, which were attended by both influencers and press.

Three events took place in Café Azul Selva, La Lupita and La Paloma restaurants in August, September and October, with attendees enjoying an entertaining brunch. During the events the brand demonstrated different recipes and preparations to consume this new portfolio wine, from popsicles to delicious cocktails in It's all about Flavor style.

With this innovative and distinct product on shelves, GatoNegro aims to delight consumers which prefer the frizzante wine category, through a new low alcohol range which is perfect served cold.

GatoNegro Breeze: Fresh Berries and Tropical are now available in Dislicores stores as well as some supermarkets in the country, at a price of $27.000 COP.

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aBLACK & VEATCH : Prepares First Cohort for Public Spotlight at Demo Day
BU
10:50aTravel firm Thomas Cook's Nordic business strikes deal with new owner
RE
10:50aINTICA SYSTEMS AG : Sales and earnings exceed expectations in the first nine months thanks to strong e-solutions series and project sales - Forecast for 2019 revised upward
EQ
10:50aMilestone reached at major Albvorland Tunnel project
TE
10:50aEXPEDEON AG : Expedeon AG raises adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019
EQ
10:49aLexaGene Announces Closing of CAD$6.64 Million Financing
GL
10:48aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
10:47aBANK FIRST : welcomes Becca Thimmig and Thomas Evensen to its team
PU
10:47aCHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : Discloseable transaction - finance lease transaction
PU
10:47aLOCKHEED MARTIN : GPS Spatial Temporal Anti-Jam Receiver (GSTAR) System to be Integrated in F-35 Modernization
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group