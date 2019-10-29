Log in
Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : Winemaker for Viña Tarapacá successfully completes Road Show in Peru

10/29/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Tuesday October 29th, 2019

Sebastián Ruiz, the winemaker for Viña Tarapacá - a winery with over 145 years of history and Chilean winemaking tradition - travelled to Lima in October to carry out various activities with important clients and specialist stores in this South American country.

His trip kicked off with an event organized by Wines of Chile (WoC) called 'Cuisine and Wines from the Southern Pacific - Wine Tasting Lima'. On this occasion, the winemaker exhibited two of Viña Tarapacá's emblematic varieties for scores of wine enthusiasts: The Gran Reserva Tarapacá Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 and the Gran Reserva Tarapacá Sauvignon Blanc 2017.

Following this, Sebastián took part in a new version of the exclusive 'Premium Tasting Lima 2019' with Gran Reserva Tarapacá Etiqueta Negra 2017 -the finest exponent of Cabernet Sauvignon from the Maipo Valley. Featuring another 40 wineries from Chile, Argentina and Peru, attendees were delighted by these highly-regarded wines which have received outstanding results from important international magazines and specialized journalists.

To conclude the tour, the winemaker held a series of tastings in important restaurants and specialist shops in the capital.

Sebastián's visit to the market enabled Viña Tarapacá to once again give prominence to the outstanding quality and winemaking consistency in its wines, which receive acclaim each year from important international magazines and specialized journalists.

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 20:26:08 UTC
