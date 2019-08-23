Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vincent Medical : 2019 Interim Revenue and Net Profit Grew by 8.5% and 6.2% respectively

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:13am EDT

DLK Advisory

金通策略

For Immediate Release

23 August 2019

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

永勝醫療控股有限公司1

Stock Code1612. HK

Announces 2019 Interim Results

Revenue Grew by 8.5% YoY to HK$246.5 Million

OBM Revenue Surged by 40.8% YoY Along with a Strong INSPIRED® Product Pipeline

Notable Upside on Both Gross and Net Profit

Financial Highlights

HKD million

For the six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Change

Revenue

246.5

227.1

+8.5%

Gross profit

83.7

72.8

+15.0%

Gross profit margin

34.0%

32.1%

+1.9 p.p.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

13.7

12.9

+6.2%

Basic earnings per share (HK cents)

2.14

2.02

+5.9%

(Hong Kong, 23 August 2019) - Vincent Medical Holdings Limited ("Vincent Medical" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1612) announces its interim results for the period ended 30 June 2019 ("1H2019" or the "Period") together with the comparative figures for the period ended 30 June 2018 ("1H2018").

The Group delivered a set of encouraging results, with upticks in both sales and profit for the Period. Driven by higher sales from its original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") business and particularly its original brand manufacturing ("OBM") business, the Group achieved a year-on-year ("YoY") increase of 8.5% in its total revenue, from HK$227.1 million to HK$246.5 million. Gross profit increased by 15.0% YoY to HK$83.7 million (1H2018: HK$72.8 million) and gross profit margin increased by 1.9 percentage

金通策略有限公司

DLK Advisory Limited

1

Room 906, 9/F, Nan Fung Tower, 88 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong

香港中環干诺道中 88 號南豐大厦 9906

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Fax: +852 2857

7103 Website: www.dlkadvisory.com

DLK Advisory

金通策略

points ("p.p.") to 34.0% (1H2018: 32.1%), attributable to the strong sales growth from the OBM segment, which has a higher gross profit margin than the OEM segment, together with the depreciation of RMB. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 6.2% YoY to HK$13.7 million for the Period (1H2018: HK$12.9 million), with basic earnings per share of the Company reaching HK2.14 cents

(1H2018: HK2.02 cents).

OBM Segment - Strong growth in the PRC and Japanese Market through Growing Brand Equity and Continuous Product Roll Out

The Group's OBM business recorded a robust revenue growth of 40.8% YoY in 1H2019 to HK$60.7 million (1H2018: HK$43.1 million), representing 24.6% of the Group's total revenue, as compared to only 19.0% in the same period last year. Such growth was mainly attributable to the gradual roll out of new products, along with the strategic plans to grow brand recognition and business network.

Regarding gross profit margin, it enjoyed a 2.8 p.p. increase from 36.6% to 39.4% during the Period, attributable to scheduled roll out of new products launch and product mix enhancement with stronger sales recorded in electronic equipment and device under the respiratory products category (e.g. the O2FLO Respiratory Unit and the HypnusTM PAP devices).

While the PRC market continued to be the major contributor, with sales grew by 34.1% YoY to HK$32.0 million (1H2018: HK$23.9 million) and accounted for 52.7% of segment revenue, the Group is delighted with the significant growth in the international market, as it surged by 49.5% YoY to HK$28.7 million (1H2018: HK$19.2 million). Specifically, sales to Europe jumped by 92.0% YoY to HK$9.7 million

(1H2018: HK$5.1 million), attributable to new customer wins and expanding product offerings after receiving the CE (Conformité Européenne) mark approval in 2018. The Group also oversaw a 101.4% YoY growth in Japan, as the Inspired® O2FLO Respiratory Unit, Respiratory Humidifier and Air Oxygen Blender have all obtained approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in the last nine months.

OEM Segment - Core Business with Sustainable Contribution

By contribution to revenue, the Group's OEM segment remained as the major business segment, and accounted for approximately 75.4% of total revenue in 1H2019 (1H2018: 81.0%). During the Period, the segment has again delivered a set of sustainable results, with revenue increased 1.0% YoY to HK$185.8 million, as higher revenue contribution from respiratory products and orthopaedic and rehabilitation products was able to more than offset the decrease in revenue from imaging disposable products and other products. Geographically, the US continued to be the key market, representing 81.1%

金通策略有限公司

DLK Advisory Limited

2

Room 906, 9/F, Nan Fung Tower, 88 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong

香港中環干诺道中 88 號南豐大厦 9906

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Fax: +852 2857

7103 Website: www.dlkadvisory.com

DLK Advisory

金通策略

(1H2018: 79.1%) of OEM revenue and recorded a growth of 3.5%. The Group also oversaw a strong revenue growth in the Japanese market (+29.9%).

Product Registration and Strong Product Pipeline as the Backbone of Future Growth

In March 2019, the Guangdong Provincial Medical Products Administration announced that the Group's high flow oxygen therapy device (VUN-001) was qualified for priority approval for Class II medical device in the PRC. The implementation of priority approval procedures since October 2018 aims to expedite the development of domestic medical devices, and the Group is excited about the potential of bringing the VUN-001 to the PRC market at the earliest opportunity.

In May 2019, the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC (the "NMPA") also approved the HypnusTM PAP 8 Series ventilator and its accessories. The HypnusTM PAP 8 Series is an adaptive servo ventilation machine supported by the web-based cloud application iHypnusCareTM that can adjust the positive airway pressure while monitoring apneas during sleep. The Group has since immediately launched it to the market in June 2019.

Outlook

Given the increasing awareness on healthcare economics globally, the Group is expecting a robust development in areas such as cloud-based connected home care and preventative devices which can deliver medical efficiencies at a lower cost. Specifically, in the respiratory area, high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy is gaining acceptance and popularity for the treatment of acute and chronic respiratory failure, as it represents a cost-effective alternative to conventional oxygen therapy and non-invasive ventilation in terms of equipment and disposable costs and workflow efficiency.

Mr. Vincent Choi, Chairman of Vincent Medical said, "The Group has been making considerable progress in its development of preventative home care device, highlighted by its new high-flowoxygen therapy device and PAP machine for sleep apnea. Looking forward, the Group will continue to pursue the CE marking and NMPA registration of the O2FLO Respiratory Unit and the O2B Electronic Oxygen Blender, and is specifically targeting Japan, one of the largest medical device markets in the world, as one of the key growth areas of the OBM segment. The Group intends to invest additional resources in regulatory affairs and marketing to increase our presence and reach in Japan. We will also continue pay close attention to the latest product development of our investments in med-techcompanies, as well as to pursue potential collaborations that allow access to new geographic markets and complementary technologies." Mr. Choi concluded.

金通策略有限公司

DLK Advisory Limited

3

Room 906, 9/F, Nan Fung Tower, 88 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong

香港中環干诺道中 88 號南豐大厦 9906

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Fax: +852 2857

7103 Website: www.dlkadvisory.com

DLK Advisory

金通策略

- End -

About Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1612)

Established in 1997, Vincent Medical Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered medical device manufacturing group. We develop, manufacture and sell a wide range of medical devices to our customers around the globe, focusing on respiratory care, imaging disposable, and orthopaedic and rehabilitation products which satisfy international quality assurance standards. Our products include a range of electronic medical devices such as high-flow oxygen therapy devices, respiratory humidification systems, sleep ventilators, rehabilitation devices, as well as the related disposables in respiratory care and anesthesiology. With our production base in Dongguan, China, along with the R&D and regulatory divisions in Dongguan Songshan Lake Technology Industrial Park and Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, we are dedicated to bringing innovative, high-quality and reliable medical devices to the market.

This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Vincent Medical Holdings

Limited.

For enquiries, please contact:

DLK Advisory 金通策略

Jonathan Lam (jonathanlam@dlkadvisory.com)

Max Lau (maxlau@dlksadvisory.com)

Kathleen Mui (kathleenmui@dlksadvisory.com)

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Fax: +852 2857 7103

金通策略有限公司

DLK Advisory Limited

4

Room 906, 9/F, Nan Fung Tower, 88 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong

香港中環干诺道中 88 號南豐大厦 9906

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Fax: +852 2857

7103 Website: www.dlkadvisory.com

Disclaimer

Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aURBAN OUTFITTERS : taps Qualtrics to advance customer experience
AQ
06:51aTHE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Net Income
BU
06:51aCHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 51%
DJ
06:50aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.3 - Accesso Technology Group Plc
AQ
06:50aHemispherx Biopharma, Inc. Changes Name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Reflecting Ampligen's® Immuno Modulation Progress in Ongoing Oncology Clinical Trials and ME/CFS
GL
06:50aChinese food delivery firm Meituan posts first quarterly profit since listing
RE
06:49aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06:48aFAR EAST HORIZON : Former CEO of Cambridge International Evaluation Department O'Sullivan Joins Far
PU
06:48aFAR EAST HORIZON : The banking community's appreciation meeting was well attended, and Far East Hor
PU
06:48aMATTIOLI WOODS : Warning Regarding Unsolicited Telephone Calls
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility
5LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group