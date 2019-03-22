Vincent Medical : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018, Recommendation for Declaration of Final Dividend and Closure of Register of Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited ͑௷ᔼᐕછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1612)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018,

RECOMMENDATION FOR DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

AND

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

• Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("2018") increased by 9.3% to HK$488.0 million as compared to that of HK$446.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 ("2017").

• Gross profit for 2018 increased by 3.5% to HK$155.6 million (2017: HK$150.3 million).

• Profit attributable to owners of the Company for 2018 increased by 134.1% to HK$30.9 million (2017: HK$13.2 million).

• Basic earnings per share of the Company for 2018 increased by 135.4% to HK4.85 cents (2017: HK2.06 cents).

• Proposed final dividend of HK1.60 cents per share for 2018, to be payable on or around Thursday, 20 June 2019.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4 488,030 446,302 Cost of sales (332,422) (295,999) Gross profit 155,608 150,303 Other income, other gains and losses 5 4,443 (21,746) Selling and distribution expenses (27,708) (23,067) Administrative expenses (89,058) (84,613) Profit from operations 43,285 20,877 Finance costs - interest on borrowings (810) (361) Share of losses of associates (2,782) (1,003) Share of (losses)/profits of joint ventures (1,562) 104 Profit before tax 38,131 19,617 Income tax expense 7 (3,928) (8,163) Profit for the year 8 34,203 11,454 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 30,943 13,155 Non-controlling interests 3,260 (1,701) 34,203 11,454 Earnings per share 10 Basis HK4.85 cents HK2.06 cents Diluted n/a HK2.06 cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit for the year 34,203 11,454 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value changes of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) (19,081) - Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (9,328) 9,393 Exchange differences reclassified to profit or loss on deemed disposal of an associate 1,516 - Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (170) 17 (7,982) 9,410 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (27,063) 9,410 Total comprehensive income for the year 7,140 20,864 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 5,662 20,600 Non-controlling interests 1,478 264 7,140 20,864

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 53,594 47,190 Goodwill 1,670 4,270 Other intangible assets 31,987 26,333 Investments in associates 12,024 4,760 Investments in joint ventures 20,833 22,988 Available-for-sale financial assets - 48,640 Equity investments at FVTOCI 64,304 - Deferred tax assets 1,935 - Total non-current assets 186,347 154,181 Current assets Inventories 95,550 97,439 Trade receivables 11 109,953 115,443 Contract assets 17,177 - Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 47,109 41,826 Current tax assets - 3,277 Bank and cash balances 81,141 112,993 Total current assets 350,930 370,978 TOTAL ASSETS 537,277 525,159 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 13 6,377 6,380 Reserves 368,074 358,805 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 374,451 365,185 Non-controlling interests 59,742 49,766 Total equity 434,193 414,951