Vincent Medical : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018, Recommendation for Declaration of Final Dividend and Closure of Register of Members

03/22/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited ͑௷ᔼᐕછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1612)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018,

RECOMMENDATION FOR DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

AND

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • • Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("2018") increased by 9.3% to HK$488.0 million as compared to that of HK$446.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 ("2017").

  • • Gross profit for 2018 increased by 3.5% to HK$155.6 million (2017: HK$150.3 million).

  • • Profit attributable to owners of the Company for 2018 increased by 134.1% to HK$30.9 million (2017: HK$13.2 million).

  • • Basic earnings per share of the Company for 2018 increased by 135.4% to HK4.85 cents (2017: HK2.06 cents).

  • • Proposed final dividend of HK1.60 cents per share for 2018, to be payable on or around Thursday, 20 June 2019.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

488,030

446,302

Cost of sales

(332,422)

(295,999)

Gross profit

155,608

150,303

Other income, other gains and losses

5

4,443

(21,746)

Selling and distribution expenses

(27,708)

(23,067)

Administrative expenses

(89,058)

(84,613)

Profit from operations

43,285

20,877

Finance costs - interest on borrowings

(810)

(361)

Share of losses of associates

(2,782)

(1,003)

Share of (losses)/profits of joint ventures

(1,562)

104

Profit before tax

38,131

19,617

Income tax expense

7

(3,928)

(8,163)

Profit for the year

8

34,203

11,454

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

30,943

13,155

Non-controlling interests

3,260

(1,701)

34,203

11,454

Earnings per share

10

Basis

HK4.85 cents

HK2.06 cents

Diluted

n/a

HK2.06 cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

34,203

11,454

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss:

Fair value changes of equity investments at fair value

through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI)

(19,081)

-

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(9,328)

9,393

Exchange differences reclassified to profit or loss on

deemed disposal of an associate

1,516

-

Share of other comprehensive income of associates and

joint ventures

(170)

17

(7,982)

9,410

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(27,063)

9,410

Total comprehensive income for the year

7,140

20,864

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

5,662

20,600

Non-controlling interests

1,478

264

7,140

20,864

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

53,594

47,190

Goodwill

1,670

4,270

Other intangible assets

31,987

26,333

Investments in associates

12,024

4,760

Investments in joint ventures

20,833

22,988

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

48,640

Equity investments at FVTOCI

64,304

-

Deferred tax assets

1,935

-

Total non-current assets

186,347

154,181

Current assets

Inventories

95,550

97,439

Trade receivables

11

109,953

115,443

Contract assets

17,177

-

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

47,109

41,826

Current tax assets

-

3,277

Bank and cash balances

81,141

112,993

Total current assets

350,930

370,978

TOTAL ASSETS

537,277

525,159

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

13

6,377

6,380

Reserves

368,074

358,805

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

374,451

365,185

Non-controlling interests

59,742

49,766

Total equity

434,193

414,951

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

5,082

2,395

Current liabilities

Trade payables

12

40,814

43,276

Other payables and accruals

31,398

46,156

Borrowings

17,244

9,824

Current tax liabilities

8,546

8,557

Total current liabilities

98,002

107,813

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

537,277

525,159

Net current assets

252,928

263,165

Total assets less current liabilities

439,275

417,346

Disclaimer

Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:49:03 UTC
