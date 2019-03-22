|
Vincent Medical : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018, Recommendation for Declaration of Final Dividend and Closure of Register of Members
03/22/2019 | 05:50am EDT
Vincent Medical Holdings Limited ͑௷ᔼᐕછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1612)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018,
RECOMMENDATION FOR DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND
AND
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
• Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("2018") increased by 9.3% to HK$488.0 million as compared to that of HK$446.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 ("2017").
-
• Gross profit for 2018 increased by 3.5% to HK$155.6 million (2017: HK$150.3 million).
-
• Profit attributable to owners of the Company for 2018 increased by 134.1% to HK$30.9 million (2017: HK$13.2 million).
-
• Basic earnings per share of the Company for 2018 increased by 135.4% to HK4.85 cents (2017: HK2.06 cents).
-
• Proposed final dividend of HK1.60 cents per share for 2018, to be payable on or around Thursday, 20 June 2019.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
488,030
|
446,302
|
Cost of sales
|
(332,422)
|
(295,999)
|
Gross profit
|
155,608
|
150,303
|
Other income, other gains and losses
|
5
|
4,443
|
(21,746)
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
(27,708)
|
(23,067)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(89,058)
|
(84,613)
|
Profit from operations
|
43,285
|
20,877
|
Finance costs - interest on borrowings
|
(810)
|
(361)
|
Share of losses of associates
|
(2,782)
|
(1,003)
|
Share of (losses)/profits of joint ventures
|
(1,562)
|
104
|
Profit before tax
|
38,131
|
19,617
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
(3,928)
|
(8,163)
|
Profit for the year
|
8
|
34,203
|
11,454
|
Attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
30,943
|
13,155
|
Non-controlling interests
|
3,260
|
(1,701)
|
34,203
|
11,454
|
Earnings per share
|
10
|
Basis
|
HK4.85 cents
|
HK2.06 cents
|
Diluted
|
n/a
|
HK2.06 cents
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Profit for the year
|
34,203
|
11,454
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Items that will not be reclassified to
|
profit or loss:
|
Fair value changes of equity investments at fair value
|
through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI)
|
(19,081)
|
-
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|
(9,328)
|
9,393
|
Exchange differences reclassified to profit or loss on
|
deemed disposal of an associate
|
1,516
|
-
|
Share of other comprehensive income of associates and
|
joint ventures
|
(170)
|
17
|
(7,982)
|
9,410
|
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|
(27,063)
|
9,410
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
7,140
|
20,864
|
Attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
5,662
|
20,600
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,478
|
264
|
7,140
|
20,864
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
53,594
|
47,190
|
Goodwill
|
1,670
|
4,270
|
Other intangible assets
|
31,987
|
26,333
|
Investments in associates
|
12,024
|
4,760
|
Investments in joint ventures
|
20,833
|
22,988
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
-
|
48,640
|
Equity investments at FVTOCI
|
64,304
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,935
|
-
|
Total non-current assets
|
186,347
|
154,181
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
95,550
|
97,439
|
Trade receivables
|
11
|
109,953
|
115,443
|
Contract assets
|
17,177
|
-
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
47,109
|
41,826
|
Current tax assets
|
-
|
3,277
|
Bank and cash balances
|
81,141
|
112,993
|
Total current assets
|
350,930
|
370,978
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
537,277
|
525,159
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Share capital
|
13
|
6,377
|
6,380
|
Reserves
|
368,074
|
358,805
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
374,451
|
365,185
|
Non-controlling interests
|
59,742
|
49,766
|
Total equity
|
434,193
|
414,951
|
2018
|
2017
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
5,082
|
2,395
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade payables
|
12
|
40,814
|
43,276
|
Other payables and accruals
|
31,398
|
46,156
|
Borrowings
|
17,244
|
9,824
|
Current tax liabilities
|
8,546
|
8,557
|
Total current liabilities
|
98,002
|
107,813
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
537,277
|
525,159
|
Net current assets
|
252,928
|
263,165
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
439,275
|
417,346
Disclaimer
|
|