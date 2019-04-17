Log in
Vincent Medical : General Mandates to Issue Shares and Repurchase Shares and Re-Election of Retiring Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

04/17/2019 | 04:53am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker, a licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (永勝醫療控股有 限公司), you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

永 勝 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1612)

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Vincent Medical Holdings Limited to be held at Suites 903-905, 9th Floor, Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed.

Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, please complete and sign the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (or at any adjournment). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish.

18 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

1.

INTRODUCTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2.

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES . .

4

3.

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

4.

AGM AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

5.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

6.

RECOMMENDATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

APPENDIX I

-

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

APPENDIX II

-

DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS

PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

NOTICE OF AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Suites

903-905, 9th Floor, Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai,

Hong Kong on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. or any

adjournment thereof, the notice of which is set out on pages 14 to

18 of this circular

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company as amended from time

to time

"Board"

the board of the Directors

"Cayman Companies Law"

the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and

revised) of the Cayman Islands

"Company"

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (永勝醫療控股有限公司), an

exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the main

board of the Stock Exchange

"Controlling Shareholders"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Issuing Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the

Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares during the

relevant period of an aggregate number not exceeding 20% of the

total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of

passing of the relevant resolution granting such mandate

"Latest Practicable Date"

15 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain

information contained herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

1

DEFINITIONS

"Nomination Committee"

the nomination committee of the Company

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the

Directors to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange up to a

maximum number equivalent to 10% of the total number of issued

Shares of the Company as at the date of passing the relevant

resolution granting such mandate

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, (Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified

from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

the Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and

Futures Commission of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or

otherwise modified from time to time

"VRHK"

VINCENT RAYA CO., LIMITED (永勝宏基集團有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong and wholly-owned by VRI

as at the Latest Practicable Date

"VRI"

VINCENT RAYA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and held as to

57.89% by Mr. Choi Man Shing (being the executive Director)

and 42.11% by Ms. Liu Pui Ching (being the former

non-executive Director who retired on 24 May 2018 and the

spouse of Mr. Choi Man Shing) as at the Latest Practicable Date

"%"

per cent.

2

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

永 勝 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1612)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. CHOI Man Shing (Chairman)

Cricket Square,

Mr. TO Ki Cheung (Chief Executive Officer)

Hutchins Drive,

Mr. KOH Ming Fai

P.O. Box 2681,

Mr. FU Kwok Fu

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111,

Cayman Islands

Non-executive Director:

Mr. GUO Pengcheng

Headquarters and Principal Place

of Business in Hong Kong:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Flat B2, 7th Floor, Phase 2,

Mr. CHAN Ling Ming

Hang Fung Industrial Building,

Mr. MOK Kwok Cheung Rupert

2G Hok Yuen Street,

Mr. AU Yu Chiu Steven

Hung Hom, Kowloon,

Prof. YUNG Kai Leung

Hong Kong

18 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1.INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to give you the notice of the AGM and the information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM including (i) the grant to the Directors the Issuing Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate; (ii) the extension of the Issuing Mandate to include Shares repurchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate; and (iii) the re-election of the retiring Directors.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

