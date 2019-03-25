Log in
Vincent Medical : Grant of Share Options

03/25/2019 | 06:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited ͑௷ᔼᐕછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1612)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made by Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that on 25 March 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company has granted 4,600,000 share options (the "Share Options") to the eligible participants (the "Grantees") under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 24 June 2016 (the "Share Option Scheme"). Subject to acceptance by the Grantees, the Share Options will entitle the Grantees to subscribe for an aggregate of 4,600,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares").

Details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Date of Grant:

25 March 2019

Exercise price of the Share

Options granted:

HK$0.80 per Share as determined by the Board and shall at least be the highest of (i) the closing price of HK$0.74 per Share as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on the Date of Grant; (ii) the average closing price of HK$0.74 per Share as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheets for the five trading days immediately preceding the Date of Grant; and (iii) the nominal value of the Share of

HK$0.01 each

Number of the Share Options

4,600,000 Share Options (each Share Option shall

granted:

entitle the holder of the Share Options to subscribe for

one Share)

Validity period of the Share

25 March 2019 to 23 June 2026 (both days inclusive)

Options:

subject to the provisions for early termination

contained in the Share Option Scheme and certain

vesting conditions applicable to the relevant Grantees

Vesting schedule and exercise

25% of the Share Options will vest on each of 25

period of the Share Options

March 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively and

will be exercisable from each of 25 March 2020, 2021,

2022 and 2023 respectively to 23 June 2026

None of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or any of their respective associates (as defined under the Listing Rules).

By Order of the Board Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

Choi Man Shing Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Choi Man Shing, Mr. To Ki Cheung, Mr. Koh Ming Fai and Mr. Fu Kwok Fu as executive Directors, Mr. Guo Pengcheng as a non-executive Director, and Mr. Chan Ling Ming, Mr. Mok Kwok Cheung Rupert, Mr. Au Yu Chiu Steven and Prof. Yung Kai Leung as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:44:11 UTC
