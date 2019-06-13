Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vincent Medical : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:24am EDT

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

永 勝 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1612)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Vincent Medical Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. CHOI Man Shing (Chairman)

Mr. TO Ki Cheung (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. KOH Ming Fai

Mr. FU Kwok Fu

Non-executive Director

Mr. GUO Pengcheng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. MOK Kwok Cheung Rupert

Mr. AU Yu Chiu Steven

Prof. YUNG Kai Leung

There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. CHOI Man Shing

-

C

M

Mr. TO Ki Cheung

-

-

-

Mr. KOH Ming Fai

-

-

-

Mr. FU Kwok Fu

-

-

-

Mr. GUO Pengcheng

-

-

-

Mr. MOK Kwok Cheung Rupert

M

M

C

Mr. AU Yu Chiu Steven

C

-

-

Prof. YUNG Kai Leung

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 13 June 2019

Disclaimer

Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:37aTODAY : Due date of Raya Holding's EGP 0.15/share dividends
AQ
06:37aCOMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT : CIB increases authorized capital
AQ
06:37aORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT : signs EGP 3.8B debt rescheduling package with Egyptian banks
AQ
06:37aFLYBE : Connect Airways appoints new CEO as it awaits EU approval for Flybe deal
AQ
06:37aAPPSWARM : Deep Sky Mobile Offers Users FREE On-Network International Calls
AQ
06:37aARAB PHARMACEUTICALS : posts EGP 50M profits ending May 2019
AQ
06:37aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Get a FREE pair of wireless AKG headphones worth 269 with this Samsung Galaxy S10e deal
AQ
06:37aFRANKLIN LIMITED DURATION INCOME TRUST : Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution
AQ
06:37aS BLOCK continues its discovery of the digital economy; Enthusiasm heats up for the Global Digital Economy Application Summit Forum in Bangkok, Thailand
BU
06:36aTWILIO INC : COO George Hu Sells 7,743 Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
4Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
5WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco CEO not ready to check out in tough UK retail climate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About