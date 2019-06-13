Vincent Medical : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

永 勝 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1612)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Vincent Medical Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. CHOI Man Shing (Chairman)

Mr. TO Ki Cheung (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. KOH Ming Fai

Mr. FU Kwok Fu

Non-executive Director

Mr. GUO Pengcheng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. MOK Kwok Cheung Rupert

Mr. AU Yu Chiu Steven

Prof. YUNG Kai Leung

There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. CHOI Man Shing - C M Mr. TO Ki Cheung - - - Mr. KOH Ming Fai - - - Mr. FU Kwok Fu - - - Mr. GUO Pengcheng - - - Mr. MOK Kwok Cheung Rupert M M C Mr. AU Yu Chiu Steven C - - Prof. YUNG Kai Leung M M M

Notes: