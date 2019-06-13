Vincent Medical : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited
永 勝 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1612)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Vincent Medical Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. CHOI Man Shing (Chairman)
Mr. TO Ki Cheung (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. KOH Ming Fai
Mr. FU Kwok Fu
Non-executive Director
Mr. GUO Pengcheng
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. MOK Kwok Cheung Rupert
Mr. AU Yu Chiu Steven
Prof. YUNG Kai Leung
There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Mr. CHOI Man Shing
|
-
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. TO Ki Cheung
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. KOH Ming Fai
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. FU Kwok Fu
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. GUO Pengcheng
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. MOK Kwok Cheung Rupert
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. AU Yu Chiu Steven
|
C
|
-
|
-
|
Prof. YUNG Kai Leung
|
M
|
M
|
M
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee