Vincent Medical : Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Changes in Composition of the Board Committees

06/13/2019 | 06:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

永 勝 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1612)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company" and its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Chan Ling Ming ("Mr. Chan") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 13 June 2019 due to his desire to devote more time to his personal affairs and commitments. Following the resignation of Mr. Chan, he also ceased to be the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee"), and a member of each of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company.

The Board also announces that in order to fully leverage on Mr. Chan's expertise and substantial experience in the medical device industry, after the resignation of Mr. Chan as an independent non-executive Director, a consultancy agreement is expected to be

entered into between Mr. Chan and Vincent Medical Manufacturing Co., Limited 永勝醫 療製品有限公司 (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) in relation

to the provision of professional consultancy services for operational improvements by Mr. Chan to the Group. The Company will comply with the applicable Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited as necessary in the event Mr. Chan and the Group enter into the consultancy agreement.

Mr. Chan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and that he is not aware of any matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chan for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

1

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board also announces that the following are the changes in composition of the Board committees of the Company with effect from 13 June 2019 as a result of the resignation of Mr. Chan:

  1. Audit Committee
    Prof. Yung Kai Leung ("Prof. Yung"), an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee.
  2. Nomination Committee
    Prof. Yung has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee.
  3. Remuneration Committee
    Mr. Mok Kwok Cheung Rupert, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Prof. Yung has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

By order of the Board

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

Choi Man Shing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Choi Man Shing, Mr. To Ki Cheung, Mr. Koh Ming Fai and Mr. Fu Kwok Fu as executive Directors, Mr. Guo Pengcheng as a non-executive Director, and Mr. Mok Kwok Cheung Rupert, Mr. Au Yu Chiu Steven and Prof. Yung Kai Leung as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:23:02 UTC
