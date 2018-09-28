Vine Oil & Gas LP : Announces Upsize and Pricing of $380 Million Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023

Vine Oil & Gas LP (“Vine”) and Vine’s wholly owned subsidiary, Vine Oil
& Gas Finance Corp., announced today the pricing of their private
offering of $380 million in aggregate principal amount (the “Notes
Offering”) of senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”). The
offering was upsized from the previously announced $350 million
aggregate principal amount. The 2023 Notes, which priced at par, will
mature on April 15, 2023 and will pay interest at an annual rate of
9.75%.
The Notes Offering is expected to close October 3, 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions. Vine intends to use a portion of the net
proceeds of the Notes Offering to repay in full and terminate its
existing second lien term loan, and the remainder of the net proceeds
will be used for general corporate purposes.
The securities to be offered in the Notes Offering have not been
registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities
Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not
be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption
from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements
of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Vine plans
to offer and sell the securities only to qualified institutional buyers
pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons
in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under
the Securities Act.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which
such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this news release includes “forward-looking
statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact
included in this news release, regarding our strategy, future
operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected
costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking
statements. When used in this news release, the words “could,”
“believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project” and
similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,
although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying
words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current
expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on
currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future
events. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s
current belief, based on currently available information, as to the
outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these
forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and
uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which
are beyond our control, incident to the exploration for and development,
production and sale of natural gas. These risks include, but are not
limited to, commodity price volatility, lack of availability of drilling
and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and
other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in
estimating natural gas reserves and in projecting future rates of
production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development
expenditures, and the other risks.
