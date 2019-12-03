Vingroup, Masan to form Vietnam's biggest retail company

Vingroup said in a statement that the two companies were finalising legal procedures to sign an official agreement for the merger between its retail and agriculture units and Masan Consumer, a subsidiary of Masan Group.

"The merger will enable us to expand our consumer base and ensure a fair retail playing ground for Vietnamese manufacturers," said Truong Cong Thang, chairman of Masan Consumer Holding, which produces Vietnamese must-buy consumer goods.

The new company is expected to run 2,600 supermarkets and convenience stores, and 14 hi-tech farms across the country, the statement added.

After the merger, Masan Group will take control of the operation, while Vingroup will be a shareholder.

