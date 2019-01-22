Vinson & Elkins Promotes 14 Attorneys to Counsel

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins has named 14 new counsel. The promotions span four offices and five practice areas, including: complex commercial litigation; environmental & natural resources; finance; mergers & acquisitions and capital markets; and tax and executive compensation & benefits.

"Each of these lawyers has made a significant impact on their clients and practice groups," said Alan Beck, Chairman of V&E's Counsel Admission Committee. "We are excited to announce their promotions and recognize their commitment to the strategic objectives of the firm."

The following lawyers were promoted from senior associate to counsel, effective Jan. 1:

Alice Brogi, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets, London: Advises private equity, special situations and venture capital funds on a broad range of private equity and mergers and acquisitions transactions, including domestic and cross-border acquisitions, disposals, preferred equity and debt investments, joint ventures, loan-to-own restructurings, portfolio acquisitions and general corporate advisory work.

Ryan Hunsaker, Finance, Houston: Focuses on commercial lending and finance transactions, such as reserve-based, asset-based and acquisition financings, representing agent banks, publicly traded and privately owned borrowers and alternative lenders in U.S. domestic and international transactions.

Juliana Hunter, Tax, Houston: Represents corporations, partnerships and individuals in all phases of tax controversies, from IRS audit to administrative appeals to litigation, and also advises clients on federal income tax planning matters.

Melissa James, Complex Commercial Litigation, Dallas: Focuses on litigation in both state and federal court, including professional liability defense, energy litigation, landlord/tenant disputes and securities litigation, as well as representing companies under investigation by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission and plaintiffs and defendants in other high-stakes litigation.

Dario Mendoza, Executive Compensation & Benefits, Dallas: Advises clients on a broad variety of executive compensation and employee benefits matters, including executive employment agreements, severance agreements, change of control plans, deferred compensation arrangements, equity-based compensation vehicles and incentive arrangements, as well as tax, securities and corporate governance aspects of such matters.

Cason Moore, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets, London: Represents clients in capital markets transactions and mergers and acquisitions, with a particular emphasis advising sponsors, underwriters and corporate issuers in high-yield transactions and restructurings.

Amy Perry, Complex Commercial Litigation, Dallas: Focuses on securities litigation, officer and director liability, internal investigations and financial institutions litigation, including matters in both state and federal courts, as well as arbitrations and government investigations.

Elena Sauber, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets, Dallas: Advises on private equity investments and divestitures, mergers and acquisitions and energy transactions, including upstream and midstream joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures.

Nick Shum, Complex Commercial Litigation, Houston: Represents and advises clients in complex commercial disputes in litigation and in arbitration, with a focus on energy litigation matters, including contract disputes, royalty disputes, leasing disputes, joint operating agreement or joint venture disputes, disputes relating to purchase and sale or merger transactions and a variety of other disputes in the upstream and midstream sectors.

Alexander Slade, Complex Commercial Litigation, London: Focuses on international commercial arbitration and investment arbitration, appearing as advocate before international tribunals particularly in the energy, infrastructure, TMT and financial services sectors, and in private equity/post-M&A disputes.

David Smith, Complex Commercial Litigation, Washington: Practices antitrust law, with experience in merger review inside and outside of the United States, counseling and all stages of civil litigation from complaint to trial.

Quentin Smith, Complex Commercial Litigation, Houston: Advises on business and energy related disputes, complex contract disputes, arbitrations, property tax protests, condemnation actions, shareholder disputes and disputes arising out of partnerships and joint ventures.

Brandon Tuck, Environmental & Natural Resources, Houston: Focuses on environmental and natural resources law, with an emphasis on helping clients obtain and defend permits for energy, manufacturing and development projects; comply with environmental regulations; and defend against enforcement actions.

Christianne Williams, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets, London: Focuses on international capital markets and cross-border leveraged finance transactions with a particular emphasis on high-yield debt offerings, as well as debt liability management transactions, restructurings and U.S. securities law matters.

