Vintage Energy : Albany Field drilling update

08/12/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

ASX Release

13 August 2019

Albany Field drilling update

  • Albany-2drilling ahead at 1848 metres
  • Vintage earning a further 15% interest during the drilling programme taking equity in the joint venture to 30%

Vintage Energy Ltd ("Vintage", ASX: VEN) is pleased to provide an update relating to the drilling status of the Albany-2 well, located in the Galilee Basin, as part of the Galilee Basin Deeps JV with Comet Ridge Ltd ("Comet Ridge", ASX: COI). Albany-2 is currently drilling ahead at 1848 metres toward the intermediate casing point at 2,430 metres. The planned total depth of the well is 2,752 metres and with drilling, coring and logging, operations are expected to take a total of approximately 31 days.

Figure 1: Location of Albany-2

The target zone is the Lake Galilee Sandstone, which is estimated to be 280 metres thick and at a depth of 2,430 metres, with a key focus of Albany-2 being the coring of a number of representative sections of the target reservoir sands and intervening shales. The Lake Galilee Sandstone section was encountered in Albany-1 and flowed gas, without stimulation, at 230,000 scfd from the top 10% of the target reservoir. Albany-2 is located approximately seven kilometres from Albany-1 and will appraise the scale of the gas potential of the conventional Albany Field over its large 61km2 area.

Vintage Energy Ltd (ACN 609 200 580)

58 King William Rd, Goodwood, SA 5034

Page | 1

Well

Participants

Weekly Progress

Primary Targets

Albany-2

VEN

15%1

Report Time: 06:00 hrs 13 August 2019

Lake Galilee

ATP 744

COI

85%

Depth:

1848 metres

Sandstone

Gas Exploration

Operation:

Drilling ahead 8 ½" hole

Galilee Basin, QLD

Progress:

995 metres

1Vintage has 15% of the Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture (Comet Ridge 85%). This equity level will increase to 30% upon the completion of the Stage 2 farm-in funding obligations relating to the completed Koburra 2D seismic program and the drilling of Albany-2 and Albany-1 ST1.

For more information contact:

Neil Gibbins Managing Director +61 8 7477 7680 info@vintageenergy.com.au

About Vintage

The natural gas supply crisis currently afflicting the eastern part of Australia and the energy market more widely have been the catalysts for the creation and ASX listing of Vintage, with Reg Nelson (former Managing Director of Beach Energy Ltd) the Chairman and Neil Gibbins (former Chief Operating Officer of Beach Energy Ltd) the Managing Director. The company has acquired high quality gas exploration and appraisal assets close to infrastructure with the potential for rapid development and the promise of early cash flow. Vintage will continue to identify and seek to acquire further high-quality gas exploration and production assets with a focus on those that offer the potential for accelerated pathways to commercialisation.

Oil potential in prominent onshore basins is also a key focus, particularly given the experience of Vintage team members in discovering and developing oil fields on the Western Flank of the Cooper - Eromanga Basins in South Australia.

Vintage Energy Ltd (ACN 609 200 580)

58 King William Rd, Goodwood, SA 5034

Page | 2

Disclaimer

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 00:36:00 UTC
