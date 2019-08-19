Vintage Energy : Albany Field drilling update

ASX Release

20 August 2019

Albany Field drilling update

Albany-2 at 2,452 metre casing point

at 2,452 metre casing point Currently cementing casing prior to preparations for coring of Lake Galilee Sandstone target section

Vintage moving to 30% equity interest during the drilling program

Vintage Energy Ltd ("Vintage", ASX: VEN) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling and coring of the Albany-2 well, located in the Galilee Basin, as part of the Galilee Basin Deeps JV with Comet Ridge Ltd ("Comet Ridge", ASX: COI). Following the running of 7" casing down to 2,452 metres, at 6:00 am this morning the casing was being cemented prior to preparing to core the target Lake Galilee Sandstone section. The planned total depth of the well is 2,752 metres, with the Lake Galilee Sandstone estimated to be approximately 300 metres thick. The upcoming coring is expected to recover representative sections of reservoir sands and intervening shales.

Figure 1: Location of Albany-2

Albany-2 is located approximately seven kilometres from Albany-1 and is appraising the gas potential of the conventional Albany Field over its large 61km2 area. The well is targeting the Lake Galilee Sandstone which flowed gas, without stimulation, at 230,000 scfd from the top 10% of the targeted Lake Galilee Sandstone in Albany-1.