Vintage Energy : Financial report for year ended 30 June 2019

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Directors' Report

The Directors of Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage" or "the Company") present their report together with the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the Independent Audit Report thereon.

Director Details

The following persons were Directors of Vintage during or since the end of the financial year:

Reg Nelson | Chairman

Reg Nelson has a long and distinguished career in the Australian petroleum industry and is widely respected within commercial and government circles, for his successful and innovative leadership. As Managing Director of Beach Energy Limited ("Beach"), until retiring from the position in 2015, he led the company to a position as one of Australia's top mid-tier oil and gas companies. He was formerly Director of Mineral Development for the State of South Australia, a Director of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association ("APPEA") for eight years and was APPEA Chairman from 2004 to 2006. He is a director of petroleum exploration company FAR Limited and has been a director of many Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listed companies. Reg was awarded the Reg Sprigg Medal by APPEA in 2009 in recognition of his industry contribution.

Other Directorships - FAR Limited (since May 2015)

Committee memberships - Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination

Interest in shares and options

Ordinary shares 9,161,177 Options 1,000,000 Founder's Rights 1,320,941

Neil Gibbins | Managing Director

Neil Gibbins has over 35 years of technical and leadership experience in the petroleum industry in a wide variety of regions in Australia and internationally and has been involved in many successful exploration, development and corporate acquisition projects. Neil was employed at both Esso Australia and Santos Limited, initially as a geophysicist and later in supervisory roles. He moved to Beach in 1997, initially as Chief Geophysicist, and then as Exploration Manager in 2005, and Chief Operating Officer in 2012. Neil was acting CEO in 2015 and led Beach during its merger with DrillSearch Energy Ltd in 2016. He is a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society of Australia (PESA), the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Australian Society of Exploration Geophysicists (ASEG).