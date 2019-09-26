|
Vintage Energy : Financial report for year ended 30 June 2019
Vintage Energy Limited
(ABN 56 609 200 580)
Financial Report
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Vintage Energy Limited financial statements
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Contents
|
Section
|
Page
|
Director's Report
|
3
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
21
|
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
22
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
23
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
24
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
25
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
26
|
1
|
Nature of Operations
|
26
|
2
|
General information and statement of compliance
|
26
|
3
|
Changes in accounting policies
|
26
|
4
|
Summary of accounting policies
|
27
|
5
|
Loss for the year
|
34
|
6
|
Income Taxes
|
34
|
7
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
35
|
8
|
Trade and other receivables
|
35
|
9
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
35
|
10
|
Exploration and Evaluation Assets
|
35
|
11
|
Trade and other payables
|
36
|
12
|
Deferred grant Liabilities
|
36
|
13
|
Provisions
|
36
|
14
|
Issued capital
|
37
|
15
|
Share options and Founders' Rights
|
38
|
16
|
Interest in Joint Operations
|
40
|
17
|
Earnings per share
|
41
|
18
|
Commitments
|
41
|
19
|
Financial Instruments
|
42
|
20
|
Contingent Liabilities
|
43
|
21
|
Related Party Transactions
|
44
|
22
|
Remuneration of Auditors
|
44
|
23
|
Cash Flow Information
|
44
|
24
|
Subsequent Events
|
45
|
25
|
Company Information
|
45
|
Directors' Declaration
|
46
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
47
Vintage Energy Limited financial statements
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Directors' Report
The Directors of Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage" or "the Company") present their report together with the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the Independent Audit Report thereon.
Director Details
The following persons were Directors of Vintage during or since the end of the financial year:
Reg Nelson | Chairman
Reg Nelson has a long and distinguished career in the Australian petroleum industry and is widely respected within commercial and government circles, for his successful and innovative leadership. As Managing Director of Beach Energy Limited ("Beach"), until retiring from the position in 2015, he led the company to a position as one of Australia's top mid-tier oil and gas companies. He was formerly Director of Mineral Development for the State of South Australia, a Director of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association ("APPEA") for eight years and was APPEA Chairman from 2004 to 2006. He is a director of petroleum exploration company FAR Limited and has been a director of many Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listed companies. Reg was awarded the Reg Sprigg Medal by APPEA in 2009 in recognition of his industry contribution.
Other Directorships - FAR Limited (since May 2015)
Committee memberships - Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination
Interest in shares and options
|
Ordinary shares
|
9,161,177
|
Options
|
1,000,000
|
Founder's Rights
|
1,320,941
Neil Gibbins | Managing Director
Neil Gibbins has over 35 years of technical and leadership experience in the petroleum industry in a wide variety of regions in Australia and internationally and has been involved in many successful exploration, development and corporate acquisition projects. Neil was employed at both Esso Australia and Santos Limited, initially as a geophysicist and later in supervisory roles. He moved to Beach in 1997, initially as Chief Geophysicist, and then as Exploration Manager in 2005, and Chief Operating Officer in 2012. Neil was acting CEO in 2015 and led Beach during its merger with DrillSearch Energy Ltd in 2016. He is a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society of Australia (PESA), the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Australian Society of Exploration Geophysicists (ASEG).
|
Other Directorships - Nil
|
|
Interest in shares and options
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
8,588,677
|
Founder's Rights
|
1,320,941
|
Employee incentive rights
|
1,875,000
Vintage Energy Limited financial statements
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Nicholas (Nick) Smart | Non-Executive Director
Nick Smart has over 40 years of corporate experience and was a full associate member of the Sydney Futures Exchange, a senior adviser with a national share broking firm, and has significant international and local general management experience. He has participated in capital raisings for numerous private and listed natural resource companies and technology start-up companies. This includes commercialization of the Synroc process for safe storage of high-level nuclear waste, controlled temperature and atmosphere transport systems and the beneficiation of low rank coals.
Other Directorships - Alternate Director Maximus Resources Limited (retired 28 August 2018) Committee memberships - Chairman Audit and Risk, member Remuneration and Nomination
Interest in shares and options
|
Ordinary shares
|
5,911,177
|
Options
|
1,000,000
|
Founders Rights
|
1,320,941
Ian Howarth | Non-Executive Director
Ian Howarth spent several years as a mining and oil analyst with Melbourne-based May and Mellor. He had a career in journalism as a senior resources writer at The Australian and was the Resources Editor of the Australian Financial Review for 18 years. He created Collins Street Media, one of Australia's leading resources sector consultancies. Clients included APPEA and several listed companies including Shell Australia. His expertise lies in marketing and assisting in capital raising. Ian has a Certificate in Financial Markets from the Securities Institute of Australia.
Other Directorships - Nil
Committee memberships - Chair Remuneration and Nomination, member of Audit and Risk
Interest in shares and options
|
Ordinary shares
|
8,661,177
|
Options
|
1,000,000
|
Founders Rights
|
1,320,941
Ian Northcott | Alternative to Ian Howarth
Ian Northcott has 42 years' experience in the upstream petroleum industry in geoscience, reservoir engineering and economics. He was co-founder and Director of PetroVal Australasia Pty Ltd and for 20 years specialised in the technical and commercial analysis of petroleum reserves and resource divestments, mergers, target statements, and capital raisings via prospectus. Ian was previously a Director of the listed Frontier Petroleum NL. His qualifications are a B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology and Grad.Dip.App.Fin. & Inv.; he is a Fellow of AusIMM and a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts (SPWLA).
Other Directorships - Nil
Interest in shares and options
|
Ordinary shares
|
5,911,177
|
Options
|
1,000,000
|
Founders Rights
|
1,320,941
.
Vintage Energy Limited financial statements
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Company Secretary
The following person was Company Secretary of Vintage during and since the end of the financial year:
Simon Gray | Company Secretary
Simon Gray has over 35 years' experience as a Chartered Accountant and 20 years as a Partner with Grant Thornton, a national accounting firm. In his last five years at the firm, he was responsible for the Grant Thornton Mining and Energy group. Simon retired from active practice in July 2015. His key expertise lies in audit and risk, valuations, due diligence and ASX Listings. His qualifications include B.Ec. (Com).
Principal activities
The Principal activities of the Company during the year were gas and oil exploration and appraisal.
There has been no significant change in the nature of these activities during the financial year.
Review of operations and financial results
The Company incurred an operating loss of $3,422,786 for the Financial Year ended 30 June 2019. The loss includes costs associated with the successful initial public offer and listing on the ASX on 17 September 2018.
Efforts over the financial year focused on building a robust portfolio of assets and the execution of work programs associated with earning equity interests in various strategic joint ventures located in prospective petroleum basins onshore in Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Vintage completed $30 million Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
-
Ensign Rig 932 mobilised to Galilee Basin, Albany-2 spudded on 30 July 2019
-
Albany-1provides proof of concept and impetus for seismic acquisition and further appraisal drilling
-
Galilee Basin 336 kilometre Koburra 2D seismic program completed
-
Signed MOU with APA to connect the Galilee Basin to Australia's east coast
-
Cooper Basin ATP 2021 farm-in agreement and JOA executed
-
Drilling rig secured for onshore Otway Basin; Nangwarry-1 lease build completed
-
100% interest and operatorship of EP 126 in the Bonaparte Basin, farm-in partner secured
-
PEL 155 airborne gravity gradiometry and magnetics survey completed
CORPORATE
Vintage started trading on the ASX (ASX Code: VEN) on Monday 17 September 2018. The IPO was over- subscribed, raising $30 million, with strong support from local and overseas institutions, which acquired more than 60% of the shares issued at 20 cents.
On 26 October 2018, 11,325,000 ordinary fully paid shares were released from escrow, and this was followed by a further escrow release on 12 February 2019 of 25,875,000 ordinary fully paid shares. As a result, Vintage has 218,825,007 ordinary fully paid shares quoted on the ASX, with a further 45,363,232 shares remaining in escrow.
Galilee Basin, Queensland, Vintage 30% in the "Deeps"
Vintage has 30% of the Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture (Comet Ridge Ltd 70%), with the equity interest increasing from 15% to 30% during the current drilling campaign in the Albany Field. The drilling campaign commenced with the mobilisation of the 1,000 horse-power Ensign Rig 932 from Moomba and the spudding of Albany-2 on 30 July 2019. The drilling program was delayed by significant rain events, which prevented the mobilisation of the rig due to the condition of the roads leading into the Galilee Basin.
Albany-2, located approximately seven kilometres from Albany-1, will appraise the scale of the Albany Field, which is a conventional anticlinal structure over a large 61 km2 area. The well reached a total depth ("TD") of 2,702 metres on 6 September. As of 25 September, casing was being run in the well. The well encountered a 228 metre thick section of Lake Galilee Sandstone that commenced at a measured depth of 2,447 metres. Coring work was
