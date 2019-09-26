Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vintage Energy : Financial report for year ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

Vintage Energy Limited

(ABN 56 609 200 580)

Financial Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Contents

Section

Page

Director's Report

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration

21

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

22

Statement of Financial Position

23

Statement of Changes in Equity

24

Statement of Cash Flows

25

Notes to the Financial Statements

26

1

Nature of Operations

26

2

General information and statement of compliance

26

3

Changes in accounting policies

26

4

Summary of accounting policies

27

5

Loss for the year

34

6

Income Taxes

34

7

Cash and cash equivalents

35

8

Trade and other receivables

35

9

Property, Plant and Equipment

35

10

Exploration and Evaluation Assets

35

11

Trade and other payables

36

12

Deferred grant Liabilities

36

13

Provisions

36

14

Issued capital

37

15

Share options and Founders' Rights

38

16

Interest in Joint Operations

40

17

Earnings per share

41

18

Commitments

41

19

Financial Instruments

42

20

Contingent Liabilities

43

21

Related Party Transactions

44

22

Remuneration of Auditors

44

23

Cash Flow Information

44

24

Subsequent Events

45

25

Company Information

45

Directors' Declaration

46

Independent Auditor's Report

47

2

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Directors' Report

The Directors of Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage" or "the Company") present their report together with the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the Independent Audit Report thereon.

Director Details

The following persons were Directors of Vintage during or since the end of the financial year:

Reg Nelson | Chairman

Reg Nelson has a long and distinguished career in the Australian petroleum industry and is widely respected within commercial and government circles, for his successful and innovative leadership. As Managing Director of Beach Energy Limited ("Beach"), until retiring from the position in 2015, he led the company to a position as one of Australia's top mid-tier oil and gas companies. He was formerly Director of Mineral Development for the State of South Australia, a Director of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association ("APPEA") for eight years and was APPEA Chairman from 2004 to 2006. He is a director of petroleum exploration company FAR Limited and has been a director of many Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listed companies. Reg was awarded the Reg Sprigg Medal by APPEA in 2009 in recognition of his industry contribution.

Other Directorships - FAR Limited (since May 2015)

Committee memberships - Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination

Interest in shares and options

Ordinary shares

9,161,177

Options

1,000,000

Founder's Rights

1,320,941

Neil Gibbins | Managing Director

Neil Gibbins has over 35 years of technical and leadership experience in the petroleum industry in a wide variety of regions in Australia and internationally and has been involved in many successful exploration, development and corporate acquisition projects. Neil was employed at both Esso Australia and Santos Limited, initially as a geophysicist and later in supervisory roles. He moved to Beach in 1997, initially as Chief Geophysicist, and then as Exploration Manager in 2005, and Chief Operating Officer in 2012. Neil was acting CEO in 2015 and led Beach during its merger with DrillSearch Energy Ltd in 2016. He is a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society of Australia (PESA), the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Australian Society of Exploration Geophysicists (ASEG).

Other Directorships - Nil

Interest in shares and options

Ordinary shares

8,588,677

Founder's Rights

1,320,941

Employee incentive rights

1,875,000

3

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Nicholas (Nick) Smart | Non-Executive Director

Nick Smart has over 40 years of corporate experience and was a full associate member of the Sydney Futures Exchange, a senior adviser with a national share broking firm, and has significant international and local general management experience. He has participated in capital raisings for numerous private and listed natural resource companies and technology start-up companies. This includes commercialization of the Synroc process for safe storage of high-level nuclear waste, controlled temperature and atmosphere transport systems and the beneficiation of low rank coals.

Other Directorships - Alternate Director Maximus Resources Limited (retired 28 August 2018) Committee memberships - Chairman Audit and Risk, member Remuneration and Nomination

Interest in shares and options

Ordinary shares

5,911,177

Options

1,000,000

Founders Rights

1,320,941

Ian Howarth | Non-Executive Director

Ian Howarth spent several years as a mining and oil analyst with Melbourne-based May and Mellor. He had a career in journalism as a senior resources writer at The Australian and was the Resources Editor of the Australian Financial Review for 18 years. He created Collins Street Media, one of Australia's leading resources sector consultancies. Clients included APPEA and several listed companies including Shell Australia. His expertise lies in marketing and assisting in capital raising. Ian has a Certificate in Financial Markets from the Securities Institute of Australia.

Other Directorships - Nil

Committee memberships - Chair Remuneration and Nomination, member of Audit and Risk

Interest in shares and options

Ordinary shares

8,661,177

Options

1,000,000

Founders Rights

1,320,941

Ian Northcott | Alternative to Ian Howarth

Ian Northcott has 42 years' experience in the upstream petroleum industry in geoscience, reservoir engineering and economics. He was co-founder and Director of PetroVal Australasia Pty Ltd and for 20 years specialised in the technical and commercial analysis of petroleum reserves and resource divestments, mergers, target statements, and capital raisings via prospectus. Ian was previously a Director of the listed Frontier Petroleum NL. His qualifications are a B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology and Grad.Dip.App.Fin. & Inv.; he is a Fellow of AusIMM and a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts (SPWLA).

Other Directorships - Nil

Interest in shares and options

Ordinary shares

5,911,177

Options

1,000,000

Founders Rights

1,320,941

.

4

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Company Secretary

The following person was Company Secretary of Vintage during and since the end of the financial year:

Simon Gray | Company Secretary

Simon Gray has over 35 years' experience as a Chartered Accountant and 20 years as a Partner with Grant Thornton, a national accounting firm. In his last five years at the firm, he was responsible for the Grant Thornton Mining and Energy group. Simon retired from active practice in July 2015. His key expertise lies in audit and risk, valuations, due diligence and ASX Listings. His qualifications include B.Ec. (Com).

Principal activities

The Principal activities of the Company during the year were gas and oil exploration and appraisal.

There has been no significant change in the nature of these activities during the financial year.

Review of operations and financial results

The Company incurred an operating loss of $3,422,786 for the Financial Year ended 30 June 2019. The loss includes costs associated with the successful initial public offer and listing on the ASX on 17 September 2018.

Efforts over the financial year focused on building a robust portfolio of assets and the execution of work programs associated with earning equity interests in various strategic joint ventures located in prospective petroleum basins onshore in Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Vintage completed $30 million Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
  • Ensign Rig 932 mobilised to Galilee Basin, Albany-2 spudded on 30 July 2019
  • Albany-1provides proof of concept and impetus for seismic acquisition and further appraisal drilling
  • Galilee Basin 336 kilometre Koburra 2D seismic program completed
  • Signed MOU with APA to connect the Galilee Basin to Australia's east coast
  • Cooper Basin ATP 2021 farm-in agreement and JOA executed
  • Drilling rig secured for onshore Otway Basin; Nangwarry-1 lease build completed
  • 100% interest and operatorship of EP 126 in the Bonaparte Basin, farm-in partner secured
  • PEL 155 airborne gravity gradiometry and magnetics survey completed

CORPORATE

Vintage started trading on the ASX (ASX Code: VEN) on Monday 17 September 2018. The IPO was over- subscribed, raising $30 million, with strong support from local and overseas institutions, which acquired more than 60% of the shares issued at 20 cents.

On 26 October 2018, 11,325,000 ordinary fully paid shares were released from escrow, and this was followed by a further escrow release on 12 February 2019 of 25,875,000 ordinary fully paid shares. As a result, Vintage has 218,825,007 ordinary fully paid shares quoted on the ASX, with a further 45,363,232 shares remaining in escrow.

Galilee Basin, Queensland, Vintage 30% in the "Deeps"

Vintage has 30% of the Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture (Comet Ridge Ltd 70%), with the equity interest increasing from 15% to 30% during the current drilling campaign in the Albany Field. The drilling campaign commenced with the mobilisation of the 1,000 horse-power Ensign Rig 932 from Moomba and the spudding of Albany-2 on 30 July 2019. The drilling program was delayed by significant rain events, which prevented the mobilisation of the rig due to the condition of the roads leading into the Galilee Basin.

Albany-2, located approximately seven kilometres from Albany-1, will appraise the scale of the Albany Field, which is a conventional anticlinal structure over a large 61 km2 area. The well reached a total depth ("TD") of 2,702 metres on 6 September. As of 25 September, casing was being run in the well. The well encountered a 228 metre thick section of Lake Galilee Sandstone that commenced at a measured depth of 2,447 metres. Coring work was

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 03:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for August 2019
AQ
01:05aALSO : Expands its Cybersecurity Platform
EQ
01:03aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for August 2019
PU
01:01aBONAVA PUBL : to take part in Expo Real Trade Fair in Munich
AQ
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
01:01aObsEva SA to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference October 2-4, 2019
GL
01:01a Edgecore Networks cross-contributes Designs for a Family of Cell Site Gateways across TIP and OCP Open Communities, accelerating Open Networking Choices for Communication Service Providers
BU
01:00aEGIDE : 2019 first half results
GL
12:58aTREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL : Replace - Response To SGX Queries
PU
12:53aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Notification letter and request form to non-registered holder
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3INTERNET SECTOR CONTRIBUTES $2.1 TRILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY: industry group
4ALTRIA GROUP : MO Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Altria Group (MO) of an Investigation Involving Possible..
5DUPONT DE NEMOURS : Current report filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group