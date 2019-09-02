Vintage Energy : Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture Gas Shows

ASX Release

3 September 2019

Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture - Gas Shows

Gas shows - increased gas readings recorded

Total of 62 metres of core recovered

Albany-2 coring completed, drilling ahead at 2,605 metres

Vintage Energy Ltd ("Vintage", ASX: VEN) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling and coring of the Albany-2 well, located in the Galilee Basin, as part of the Galilee Basin Deeps JV ("GBDJV") with Comet Ridge Ltd ("Comet Ridge", ASX: COI). The joint venture decided that enough representative core has been recovered, with the coring of the well now complete. Albany-2 is drilling ahead at 2,605 metres in the lower Lake Galilee Sandstone reservoir section. Planned total depth of the well remains at 2,752 metres.

A total of 62 metres of predominantly sandstone core has been cut and recovered, with gas shows being observed. The core is being transported to a Brisbane laboratory where it will be analysed, which, together with electric logging data (acquired once total depth has been reached), will guide the planning and execution of the reservoir stimulations and testing later this year.

Figure 1: Ensign Rig 932 at Albany-2

Albany-2 is located approximately seven kilometres from Albany-1 and is appraising the gas potential of the conventional Albany Field over its large 61km2 area. The well is targeting the Lake Galilee Sandstone which flowed gas, without stimulation, at 230,000 scfd from the top 10% of the targeted Lake Galilee Sandstone in Albany-1.