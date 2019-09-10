Log in
Vintage Energy : Good Oil Conference Presentation

09/10/2019

Good Oil Conference| September 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Vintage Energy Limited (Vintage or the "Company"), with the purpose of providing general information about the Company. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward- looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance are likely to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, Vintage and its directors, agents, officers or employees make no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and take no responsibility and assume no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission from, any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation. This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects and should not be considered specific advice or a recommendation to invest in securities. It should not be relied upon as a complete and accurate representation of any matters that a potential investor should consider in evaluating Vintage. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding the information contained in this presentation.

All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.

Competent Persons Statement

The hydrocarbon resource estimates in this report have been compiled by Neil Gibbins, Managing Director, Vintage Energy Limited. Mr. Gibbins has over 35 years of experience in petroleum geology and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr. Gibbins consents to the inclusion of the information in this report relating to hydrocarbon Contingent and Prospective Resources in the form and context in which it appears. The Contingent and Prospective Resource estimates contained in this report are in accordance with the standard definitions set out by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Petroleum Resource Management System.

2

Vintage Energy overview

  • Fully funded active drilling campaign in the Galilee Basin
    • Albany-2and Albany-1 ST1 appraising the 61km2 Albany Field
  • Recent farm-in to Cooper / Eromanga Basins
  • Upcoming drilling planned for the onshore Otway Basin
  • Management and technical staff with proven onshore basin exploration success

*Includes 45.4 million shares in escrow

Net cash/(debt)1

$20.0 million

Market capitalisation2

$45.0 million

Shares on issue2

266.6 million*

1. As at 30 June 2019 (excluding JV cash holdings) 2. As at 9 September 2019

Born from an energy crisis and now positioned for success

3

Growth focused energy company

East coast

Gas focus

Market

Lean,

energy

with oil

innovative

accessibility

market

potential

and agile

Gas and energy

Onshore basins with

Permits close to

Small, quality team

shortage on the east

marketable gas

industrial,

provides rigour

coast

potential

commercial and retail

without layers of

Pricing driven by

Oil potential to add

markets

corporate sign-off

supply factors

value and diversity

Value creation

Proven exploration success driven by outstanding technical capability

4

2018 Good Oil vs 2019 Good Oil

Good Oil Conference 2018

Strategy set

Initial team in place

Portfolio of Galilee Basin, Otway Basin and Bonaparte permits

Listed and funded

Good Oil Conference 2019

Delivering on strategy

Expanded internal capability - strengthened, proven, lean, fully functional team now operational

Portfolio addition in Cooper / Eromanga and increased equity in Galilee

Focused capital allocation to maximise impact

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
