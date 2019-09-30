Log in
Vintage Energy : Non-deal roadshow presentation

09/30/2019

OCTOBER 2019

Vintage Energy Ltd Non-deal roadshow

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage" or the "Company"), with the purpose of providing general information about the Company. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Such statements are only predictions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance are likely to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, Vintage and its directors, agents, officers or employees make no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and take no responsibility and assume no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission from, any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation. This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects and should not be considered specific advice or a recommendation to invest in securities. It should not be relied upon as a complete and accurate representation of any matters that a potential investor should consider in evaluating Vintage. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding the information contained in this presentation.

All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.

Competent Persons Statement

The hydrocarbon resource estimates in this report have been compiled by Neil Gibbins, Managing Director, Vintage Energy Limited. Mr. Gibbins has over 35 years of experience in petroleum geology and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr. Gibbins consents to the inclusion of the information in this report relating to hydrocarbon Contingent and Prospective Resources in the form and context in which it appears. The Contingent and Prospective Resource estimates contained in this report are in accordance with the standard definitions set out by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Petroleum Resource Management System.

2

Non-deal roadshow | October 2019

Introduction

OCTOBER 2019

Vintage Energy overview

Active operational period underway with the potential for a number of share price re-ratings

  • Fully funded active drilling campaign in the Galilee Basin
    • Albany-2and Albany-1 ST1 appraising the 61km2 Albany Field
    • Flow testing wells expected late 2019
  • Upcoming drilling planned for the onshore Otway Basin and Cooper / Eromanga Basins
  • Management and technical staff with proven onshore basin exploration success

Share Register Breakdown

18%

22%

Institutional - International

Retail

Institutional - Australia

20%

Board and management*

*Includes 45.4 million shares in escrow

40%

4

Non-deal roadshow | October 2019

Growth focused energy company

Proven exploration success driven by outstanding technical capability

East coast

Gas focus

Market

Lean, innovative

energy market

with oil potential

accessibility

and agile

Gas and energy shortage

Onshore basins with

on the east coast

marketable gas potential

Permits close to infrastructure

Small, quality team provides

Pricing driven by supply

Oil potential to add

and industrial, commercial

rigour without layers of

factors

value and diversity

and retail markets

corporate sign-off

Value Creation

5

Non-deal roadshow | October 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:37:00 UTC
