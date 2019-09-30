Vintage Energy : Non-deal roadshow presentation

OCTOBER 2019
Vintage Energy Ltd Non-deal roadshow
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage" or the "Company"), with the purpose of providing general information about the Company. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Such statements are only predictions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance are likely to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, Vintage and its directors, agents, officers or employees make no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and take no responsibility and assume no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission from, any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation. This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects and should not be considered specific advice or a recommendation to invest in securities. It should not be relied upon as a complete and accurate representation of any matters that a potential investor should consider in evaluating Vintage. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding the information contained in this presentation.
All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.
Competent Persons Statement
The hydrocarbon resource estimates in this report have been compiled by Neil Gibbins, Managing Director, Vintage Energy Limited. Mr. Gibbins has over 35 years of experience in petroleum geology and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr. Gibbins consents to the inclusion of the information in this report relating to hydrocarbon Contingent and Prospective Resources in the form and context in which it appears. The Contingent and Prospective Resource estimates contained in this report are in accordance with the standard definitions set out by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Petroleum Resource Management System.
Vintage Energy overview
Active operational period underway with the potential for a number of share price re-ratings
-
Fully funded active drilling campaign in the Galilee Basin
-
-
Albany-2and Albany-1 ST1 appraising the 61km2 Albany Field
-
Flow testing wells expected late 2019
-
Upcoming drilling planned for the onshore Otway Basin and Cooper / Eromanga Basins
-
Management and technical staff with proven onshore basin exploration success
Share Register Breakdown
18%
22%
Institutional - International
|
Retail
Institutional - Australia
20%
|
Board and management*
*Includes 45.4 million shares in escrow
40%
Growth focused energy company
Proven exploration success driven by outstanding technical capability
East coast
Gas focus
Market
Lean, innovative
energy market
with oil potential
accessibility
and agile
Gas and energy shortage
Onshore basins with
on the east coast
marketable gas potential
Permits close to infrastructure
Small, quality team provides
Pricing driven by supply
Oil potential to add
and industrial, commercial
rigour without layers of
factors
value and diversity
and retail markets
corporate sign-off
Value Creation
