Vintage Energy : Non-deal roadshow presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage" or the "Company"), with the purpose of providing general information about the Company. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Such statements are only predictions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance are likely to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, Vintage and its directors, agents, officers or employees make no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and take no responsibility and assume no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission from, any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation. This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects and should not be considered specific advice or a recommendation to invest in securities. It should not be relied upon as a complete and accurate representation of any matters that a potential investor should consider in evaluating Vintage. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding the information contained in this presentation.

All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.

Competent Persons Statement

The hydrocarbon resource estimates in this report have been compiled by Neil Gibbins, Managing Director, Vintage Energy Limited. Mr. Gibbins has over 35 years of experience in petroleum geology and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr. Gibbins consents to the inclusion of the information in this report relating to hydrocarbon Contingent and Prospective Resources in the form and context in which it appears. The Contingent and Prospective Resource estimates contained in this report are in accordance with the standard definitions set out by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Petroleum Resource Management System.