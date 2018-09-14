Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vintage Luxury Grills : Selects Almo Premium Appliances As Exclusive Distributor for West and Midwest Regions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:42am CEST

Vintage Luxury Grills, the nation’s leading manufacturer of luxury outdoor grills and grilling accessories, today announced that Almo Premium Appliances, distributor of premium products for indoor and outdoor living, has been named the exclusive distributor of record for the West Coast market and areas of the Midwest, including California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. As a result of this partnership, the complete line of Vintage products is now available through Almo in these regions.

The Vintage brand of grills and grilling accessories offers the ability to create chef-inspired meals in an open-air environment. Deluxe enhancements expected this fall include the addition of heavy-gauge stainless steel (304-grade), a more efficient burner, an EasyLift spring assist for the grill hood, and commercial-grade briquette trays with refractive ceramic briquettes in an intricate pentagonal pyramid shape. Additional customization is also available through Almo.

Among the number of Almo West Coast dealer partners committed to carrying Vintage Grills are Airport Home Appliance, BBQ Concepts and JRP Design and Remodel, Inc.

Based on Hearth & Homes Magazine’s Annual Retail Report, 2017 was a great year for barbecue sales, as U.S. consumer confidence was at an all-time high.

According to a spokesperson at Vintage Luxury Grills, “We have absolutely noticed an increase in demand over the last year, particularly on the West Coast and in the Midwest, which has prompted us to seek a distribution partner that has expertise in premium living products, as well as established relationships in these areas. We chose to partner with Almo because of its long-standing reputation in the industry and commitment to quality customer service. Almo knows our brand and what differentiates us in the marketplace. The growth and scalability of our product line is evident and joining with Almo enables us to actualize these goals.”

“The Vintage grills and accessories integrate seamlessly with our line of premium brands, which allows architects and designers to create an entire outdoor luxury living space through one resource,” said Steve Terry, vice president and COO for Almo Premium Appliances. “Partnering with Vintage falls in line with our mission to work with manufacturer brands that focus on exceptional style, versatility and performance to ultimately deliver quality and long-lasting value to today’s consumer.”


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40aVERITONE : Shares Slide Despite Narrower Q2 Loss
AQ
01:40aSKY LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Skechers USA, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – SKX
BU
01:38aKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : attains Milestone 1 under Glioblast Purchase Agreement
PU
01:38aALTURA MINING : Lithium Project Operations and Shipping Update
PU
01:37aCVSI NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds CV Sciences, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Suit – CVSI
BU
01:36aLOGM ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. – LOGM
GL
01:34aAT&T : VR highlights distracted driving dangers
AQ
01:33aSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
01:31aTILRAY : Rises Following German Exports Approval
AQ
01:28aATCO : Canadian Utilities Explores Strategic Alternatives for Its Canadian Generation Business September 13, 2018 » PDF » HTML
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Emulsions Price Increases in Europe
5L BRANDS : L Brands Takes Action to Increase Shareholder Value – Announces 2019 Closure of Henri Bendel ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.