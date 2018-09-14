Vintage Luxury Grills : Selects Almo Premium Appliances As Exclusive Distributor for West and Midwest Regions

Vintage
Luxury Grills, the nation’s leading manufacturer of luxury outdoor
grills and grilling accessories, today announced that Almo
Premium Appliances, distributor of premium products for indoor and
outdoor living, has been named the exclusive distributor of record for
the West Coast market and areas of the Midwest, including California,
Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. As a
result of this partnership, the complete line of Vintage products is now
available through Almo in these regions.
The Vintage brand of grills and grilling accessories offers the ability
to create chef-inspired meals in an open-air environment. Deluxe
enhancements expected this fall include the addition of heavy-gauge
stainless steel (304-grade), a more efficient burner, an EasyLift spring
assist for the grill hood, and commercial-grade briquette trays with
refractive ceramic briquettes in an intricate pentagonal pyramid shape.
Additional customization is also available through Almo.
Among the number of Almo West Coast dealer partners committed to
carrying Vintage Grills are Airport
Home Appliance, BBQ
Concepts and JRP
Design and Remodel, Inc.
Based on Hearth & Homes Magazine’s Annual Retail Report, 2017 was
a great year for barbecue sales, as U.S. consumer confidence was at an
all-time high.
According to a spokesperson at Vintage Luxury Grills, “We have
absolutely noticed an increase in demand over the last year,
particularly on the West Coast and in the Midwest, which has prompted us
to seek a distribution partner that has expertise in premium living
products, as well as established relationships in these areas. We chose
to partner with Almo because of its long-standing reputation in the
industry and commitment to quality customer service. Almo knows our
brand and what differentiates us in the marketplace. The growth and
scalability of our product line is evident and joining with Almo enables
us to actualize these goals.”
“The Vintage grills and accessories integrate seamlessly with our line
of premium brands, which allows architects and designers to create an
entire outdoor luxury living space through one resource,” said Steve
Terry, vice president and COO for Almo Premium Appliances. “Partnering
with Vintage falls in line with our mission to work with manufacturer
brands that focus on exceptional style, versatility and performance to
ultimately deliver quality and long-lasting value to today’s consumer.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006108/en/