Vintage Wine Estates : Announces the Appointment of Jeff Nicholson Chief Operating Officer

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates has appointed Jeff Nicholson to the new role of Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, Nicholson was an Operating Partner at AGR partners. AGR Partners is an investment firm dedicated to food and agribusiness who acquired a minority equity stake in Vintage Wine Estates in April, 2018. Jeff will continue to be on the Advisory Board for AGR Partners.

"We are pleased to have Jeff join us at Vintage Wine Estates," commented Pat Roney, Chief Executive Officer. "We are growing rapidly and welcome his expertise in mergers and acquisitions, extensive value chain experience and entrepreneurial spirit."

Nicholson joined AGR in 2017 with a focus on identifying and developing new investment opportunities. Prior to that, he founded and operated companies within the food and agriculture value chain. He was co-founder and president of Animal Supply Logistics, a preferred distribution company to independent pet supply retailers (subsequently merged with Animal Supply Company).

Before Animal Supply Logistics, Nicholson co-founded Link Logistics, working alongside companies such as Starbucks to reduce procurement costs and improve distribution and transportation. In addition, Nicholson has over 12 years' experience in sales and marketing with Ralston Purina and Pacific Cartage and Warehousing.

Jeff will have all VWE Operations reporting to him including Winemaking, Production, Warehouse, Supply Chain, Purchasing and IT.

"I look forward to applying my knowledge to the wine industry and leading Vintage Wine Estates' operations side as the company continues to grow," said Nicholson.

Jeff Nicholson joins the Vintage Wine Estates Senior Leadership team which includes Pat Roney, CEO, Terry Wheatley, President, Kathy DeVillers, Chief Financial Officer, Marco DiGiulio, Chief Winemaker and Marty Peterson, Vice President of Operations.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company owned by a group of vintner families with deep roots in the wine business. The families own a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase Winery, Girard Winery, B.R. Cohn Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Cosentino Winery, Game of Thrones wines, Viansa Sonoma, Windsor Vineyards, Cameron Hughes, Firesteed, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Clayhouse, Tamarack Cellars, Layer Cake, Cherry Pie, Splinter Group Spirits, Middle Sister, Bar Dog, Girl & Dragon, Purple Cowboy and a number of exclusive wine brands. An industry leader across all sales channels and dedicated to providing wine consumers with a range of wines from $10 to $100 dollars and at many price points in between, Vintage Wine Estates produces outstanding wines from Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino, Paso Robles, Washington State and Oregon. www.vintagewineestates.com

Contact: Mary Ann Vangrin, Vintage Wine Estates, mvangrin@vintagewineestates.com, 707-738-0338

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vintage-wine-estates-announces-the-appointment-of-jeff-nicholson-chief-operating-officer-300771548.html

SOURCE Vintage Wine Estates