Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vintage Wine Estates : Announces the Appointment of Jeff Nicholson Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 12:01pm CET

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates has appointed Jeff Nicholson to the new role of Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, Nicholson was an Operating Partner at AGR partners. AGR Partners is an investment firm dedicated to food and agribusiness who acquired a minority equity stake in Vintage Wine Estates in April, 2018.  Jeff will continue to be on the Advisory Board for AGR Partners.

Vintage Wine Estates, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, is a vintner family-owned wine company with estates and brands from California, Oregon and Washington. (PRNewsfoto/Vintage Wine Estates)

"We are pleased to have Jeff join us at Vintage Wine Estates," commented Pat Roney, Chief Executive Officer. "We are growing rapidly and welcome his expertise in mergers and acquisitions, extensive value chain experience and entrepreneurial spirit."

Nicholson joined AGR in 2017 with a focus on identifying and developing new investment opportunities. Prior to that, he founded and operated companies within the food and agriculture value chain. He was co-founder and president of Animal Supply Logistics, a preferred distribution company to independent pet supply retailers (subsequently merged with Animal Supply Company).

Before Animal Supply Logistics, Nicholson co-founded Link Logistics, working alongside companies such as Starbucks to reduce procurement costs and improve distribution and transportation. In addition, Nicholson has over 12 years' experience in sales and marketing with Ralston Purina and Pacific Cartage and Warehousing.

Jeff will have all VWE Operations reporting to him including Winemaking, Production, Warehouse, Supply Chain, Purchasing and IT. 

"I look forward to applying my knowledge to the wine industry and leading Vintage Wine Estates' operations side as the company continues to grow," said Nicholson.

Jeff Nicholson joins the Vintage Wine Estates Senior Leadership team which includes Pat Roney, CEO, Terry Wheatley, President, Kathy DeVillers, Chief Financial Officer, Marco DiGiulio, Chief Winemaker and Marty Peterson, Vice President of Operations.

About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company owned by a group of vintner families with deep roots in the wine business.  The families own a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase Winery, Girard Winery, B.R. Cohn Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Cosentino Winery, Game of Thrones wines, Viansa Sonoma, Windsor Vineyards, Cameron Hughes, Firesteed, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Clayhouse, Tamarack Cellars, Layer Cake, Cherry Pie, Splinter Group Spirits, Middle Sister, Bar Dog, Girl & Dragon, Purple Cowboy and a number of exclusive wine brands. An industry leader across all sales channels and dedicated to providing wine consumers with a range of wines from $10 to $100 dollars and at many price points in between, Vintage Wine Estates produces outstanding wines from Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino, Paso Robles, Washington State and Oregon. www.vintagewineestates.com

Contact: Mary Ann Vangrin, Vintage Wine Estates, mvangrin@vintagewineestates.com, 707-738-0338

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vintage-wine-estates-announces-the-appointment-of-jeff-nicholson-chief-operating-officer-300771548.html

SOURCE Vintage Wine Estates


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pTotal starts up production at Nigeria's Egina oil field
RE
12:35pEIFELHÖHEN-KLINIK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:35pELY GOLD ROYALTIES : Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
EQ
12:35pEly Gold Royalties Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
12:34pECB-appointed administrators step in to manage Italy's Banca Carige
RE
12:34pBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG PLC
PU
12:34pNVE : Introduces World's First TMR Smart Angle Sensor
PU
12:34pFAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Faroe Petroleum plc
PU
12:34pSOTHEBYS : Sotheby's 2019 Wine Auction Season Opens with Finest & Rarest Wines Featuring A Historic Collection of Penfolds
PU
12:34pOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.