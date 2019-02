Flexibility, muscle strength, bone health, better focus… These are only a handful of benefits of practicing yoga, a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India and adopted by millions of people around the globe. Eventbrite recently took a deeper look into the habits of yogis by commissioning a study of 2,000 Americans through OnePoll. Here's what the findings unveiled…

The Why Behind Yoga

Yoga is a well-loved practice. In fact, of the people studied, 62 percent had done yoga at least once in their life. But why do they come back? While yoga has great physical health benefits, our study shows that it also provides mental health benefits as well. 87 percent of people who have tried yoga said they are in a better mood when they leave the studio.

Among many notable reasons to practice yoga, the top reason is 'to release tension from the body.' Other reasons include to get stronger physically and mentally (52 percent), to de-stress (51 percent), to feel happier (43 percent), and to simply workout (41 percent). Yoga, to many, is not just a form of physical exercise, but a source of happiness.

Something Different

Yoga in 2019 is taking many formswith Americans eager to explore experimental yoga styles. While goat yogawas all the rage in 2018, laughter yoga topped the list of quirky yoga classes Americans can't wait to try this year with silent disco yoga (#3), cat yoga (#6), beer yoga (#7), and sand naked yoga (#8) also making it into the top 10.

Investing in Wellness

Healthy habits require both a financial and time commitment, and yoga is no exception to the rule. Our research found that the average yogi spends $33,840 on yoga in a lifetime just on yoga essentials like apparel, mats, and headbands. When it comes to yoga classes, the average yogi will spend $28,800 in a lifetime. Americans are dedicating their dollars for more self-care, and the trend is unlikely to slow down: 64 percent of those studied revealed that they plan to practice more yoga in the upcoming year.

Yoga isn't the only way people are practicing self-care. In fact, a quarter of those surveyed (25 percent) revealed that swim class was another way for them to try and better their physical, spiritual, and mental wellness. Another 21 percent preferred a spa day for a great way to work on their wellness while another 21 percent said their go-to wellness hack was going to a dance class. There are so many creative and fun ways to keep a healthy mind and body -discover your own wellness adventure on www.eventbrite.com.