Violence Makes Mexico an Unwelcoming Refuge

By Santiago Pérez

TIJUANA, Mexico -- People from Mexico's impoverished south used to migrate to the U.S. in the hopes of getting a better paying job. Nowadays, many are fleeing violence.

As President Trump threatens to impose import tariffs on Monday unless Mexico does more to stem the northern flow of Central Americans, his administration has called on Mexico to require migrants to request asylum there instead of the U.S. by declaring itself a "safe third country."

Current negotiations between senior U.S. and Mexico officials to contain the migrant tide have touched on such a designation, which could be costly and risks overwhelming border communities. Left unsaid is something migration analysts and security experts say is indisputable: Mexico isn't a safe country.

The surge in migration from Central America and the northbound caravans that infuriated Mr. Trump have eclipsed a silent exodus of Mexicans fleeing the lawlessness of what is known as "untamed Mexico."

"You can hear gunshots while you dress your children for school," said Elida Nava, who fled Guerrero state with her three children and hopes to join her husband in Washington, D.C. Her brother was kidnapped recently by presumed members of a drug gang not far from her home near a glitzy beach resort in Mexico's south.

"Kids are afraid to go out, and their only aspiration is to join a gang, " Ms. Nava said at a shelter in Tijuana.

While fewer Mexicans are migrating north, those that do nowadays often cite violence as the reason, according to migration experts and interviews with dozens of migrants. Some 11,000 Mexicans requested asylum in the U.S. in fiscal year 2018.

The murder rate in Mexico hit a record high last year at 27 per 100,000 people, compared with about 5 per 100,000 in the U.S. Rates are still rising, making Mexico one of the world's most dangerous countries. Nearly one in four global murders takes place in Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela or Colombia, according to U.N. homicide statistics.

"I don't think Mexico is in the condition to become a safe third country primarily due to the weakness of its institutions," said Stephanie Leutert, director of the Mexico Security Initiative, a research program at the University of Texas at Austin. Public security institutions in Mexico have never been able to protect migrants and refugees from crime, she said.

Two teen migrants from Honduras who were part of a caravan last year were stabbed and strangled in Tijuana.

Mexican migration to the U.S. has fallen sharply over the past 15 years, partly due to a slight aging of the population that means fewer young people looking for jobs, as well as economic development and growing middle class. In 2007, some 800,000 Mexicans were apprehended at the southwest border. Last year, it was roughly 155,000.

Central America, meanwhile, has sent greater numbers north. In 2007, 54,000 Central Americans from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras were apprehended at the U.S. border. That number swelled to nearly 226,000 last year.

A safe-third-country designation -- such as Canada and the U.S. adopted in a 2002 agreement -- could flood communities along Mexico's borders with asylum seekers who cite violence as a reason for fleeing.

While parts of Mexico have developed, there are still swaths of the country that more closely resemble Central America than North America.

In Guerrero state, from the working-class suburbs of the once-elegant Pacific beach resort of Acapulco to opium-poppy growing mountain villages close to a road known as "the corridor of death," rampant murder and extortion have forced residents to flee to survive.

"It's like a steady drip. One day a family leaves, another one flees the following morning," said the Rev. Jesús Mendoza, a Catholic priest who has served in Guerrero communities for 40 years.

The population of Acapulco's La Laja slum, where he was parish priest for many years, fell sharply after a criminal organization began to use the area as their base.

"You began to see empty houses, families were no longer there. If they had relatives in the U.S., they had better chances," Father Mendoza said.

In villages where small-plot farmers have long cultivated opium poppies and criminal gangs fight for control of the heroin trade, a sharp drop in prices for opium poppies due to the rise of synthetic opioids has fueled migration, said Bishop Salvador Rangel of Chilpancingo, Guerrero's state capital.

Some 5,700 migrants from Guerrero were deported by U.S. authorities in the first three months of this year, more than from any other state in Mexico. In 2018, the number was close to 23,000, a five-year high, according to Mexican government figures.

Ms. Nava, the mother of three, is among 120 migrant women staying at the Madre Asunta shelter, an overcrowded house run by Scalabrinian nuns across the border from San Diego, California.

The shelter, in the hills of Tijuana, usually houses 45 people. Its backyard is filled with children. Mary Galván, a social worker at Madre Asunta for 25 years, said she sees far more people fleeing violence nowadays than economic migrants.

Adelina Morales, a young migrant from Guerrero staying at Madre Asunta, was employed as a certified translator of the indigenous Mixtec language, but fled in early April after her father was killed and she received death threats.

She says she doesn't have a death certificate or police report to show U.S. officials what happened. "The authorities told me not to file a criminal complaint, otherwise I'd be killed too," she said.

In late April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found a 3-year-old boy crying alone in a cornfield in Texas. He was from Acapulco, and was abandoned by professional smugglers hired by relatives in Guerrero to take him to his parents in the U.S., Mexican authorities told The Wall Street Journal.

His story, at least, has a happy ending: After spending more than a month in U.S. custody, the boy was reunited with his parents in New York with the help of lawyers working for Mexico's government, said a senior Mexican diplomat.

The boy was ultimately saved because he had his name and a phone number written on his shoes.

--Elisabet Sabartés and Giulio Petrocco in Acapulco contributed to this article.

Write to Santiago Pérez at santiago.perez@wsj.com