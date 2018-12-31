Log in
Violet Defense Joins Siemens Connect Ecosystem

12/31/2018 | 03:54pm CET

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens and Violet Defense today announce that Violet Defense has joined the growing Siemens Connect Ecosystem, which today connects experts in this innovative network of business and solution developers.

Siemens


“We are excited to be able to integrate our patented UV germ control technology with the Siemens’ building automation platforms as they are leading the way to the next generation of safe, healthy, and connected buildings.  By being a part of this ecosystem, we have the opportunity to help create healthier environments throughout the world in a seamless, cost-effective, and easy-to-use way,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. 

The Siemens Ecosystem pulls together the tools, processes, training, and support necessary for third-party solution providers to successfully create solutions that integrate seamlessly with Siemens’ platforms, including Desigo CC, the APOGEE Automation System, and related platforms.

“As more and more connected devices enable us to deliver on the promises of a truly intelligent building, organizations must be able to adapt quickly and advance smart building operations and performance. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem is our answer to this digital transformation, which lets us all create places perfectly designed for their purpose,” says Brad Haeberle, VP of Solutions and Service at Siemens.

With growing concerns over healthcare-associated and community-acquired infections, facilities need new solutions to help disinfect and reduce the risk of these illnesses.  Violet Defense has the only known pulsed Xenon UV lighting system that can be installed and integrated with building automation systems providing an opportunity for powerful disinfection anytime a room is unoccupied.  The Violet Defense line of S.A.G.E. (Surface & Air Germ Elimination) UV products can kill up to 99.9% of harmful pathogens, including E. coli, Salmonella, Norovirus, MRSA, and C. diff.   

“Our mission as a company is to bring this clinical-level disinfection to everyday spaces, including hospitals, health clinics, schools, commercial office buildings, food service establishments, and more,” added Berland. 

Integrating the S.A.G.E. UV products with the Siemens APOGEE® building automation system and Desigo® CC integrated building management system (IBMS) will make it easier for facility managers to manage and control disinfection cycles.  Managers will also have access to analytics on when a room was last sanitized, how often, and for how long, thus determining optimal cleaning schedules.

About the Siemens Connect Ecosystem

By 2020, there will be more than 20 billion connected devices in smart buildings, and the ability to quickly adapt and advance smart building operation is more critical than ever. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence in a searchable catalog of partner use case solutions and documentation. A thriving software ecosystem supports the digital transformation, helping our customers create places that are perfectly designed for their purpose and granting them the freedom to focus on the goals that drive their business forward.

About Violet Defense

Founded in 2012, Violet Defense is on a journey to find new ways to protect people from harmful germs that have grown resistant to traditional forms of cleaning and disinfecting. Its patented method uses the proven power of germ-killing light, including UV and violet blue light, to fight the war against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores without the use of chemicals. Its patented technology miniaturizes the deployment of germ-killing light, enabling integration into almost any product or environment.  For more information on Violet Defense and the S.A.G.E. UV anti-microbial line, visit https://www.violetdefense.com/product-overview/.

About Siemens

The Siemens Building Technologies Division (Buffalo Grove, Ill.) is the North American market leader for safe and secure, energy-efficient and environment-friendly buildings and infrastructures. As a technology partner, service provider, system integrator and product vendor, Building Technologies has offerings for fire protection, life safety and security as well as building automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and energy management. Siemens’ Total Energy Management approach helps customers consume sparingly, spend wisely, generate responsibly, and analyze continuously.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. With approximately 372,000 employees in 190 countries, Siemens reported worldwide revenue of $92.0 billion in fiscal 2017. Siemens in the USA reported revenue of $23.3 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Media Contact for Violet Defense:
Jessica Jones, Vice President of Marketing
Violet Defense
407.433.1104, x1002
jjones@violetdefense.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
