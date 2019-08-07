Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viomi Technology : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:15am EDT

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 21, 2019

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ('Viomi' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 21, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 21, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982
International:
Hong Kong (toll free): 		+1-412-902-4272
800-905-945
Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992
China (toll free): 400-120-1203
Conference ID: 10134207

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 28, 2019:

United States: +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10134207

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.Cecilia Li
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

Source: Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Disclaimer

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:30aEDP FINANCE B.V. : Half-year Report 2019
GL
05:29aMetals Giant Glencore Mothballs Large Mine Amid Global Economic, Trade Headwinds -- Update
DJ
05:27aDIAGEO : buys majority stake in non-alcoholic spirit maker Seedlip
RE
05:26aStock Volatility Eases Despite Lingering Trade Worries
DJ
05:25aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : “THE ROUTE to Shared Value” Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan announces CSV targets
PU
05:25aFORTINET : Reports Increased YoY Threat Activity for Q2 2019
PU
05:25aESSO AND THAI RED CROSS SOCIETY ANNOUNCES &LDQUO;ESSO RUN : 125 Years of Bonding Together, Growing the Future,” teaming up with runners for the purchase of medical equipment to Somdej Na Sriracha Hospital, Chonburi
PU
05:25aGas Processing Innovations Spur Increased Deployments, Including Role in Power Generation Mix
BU
05:25aRIB SOFTWARE : acquires 100% of the shares in CCS UK via its 70% subsidiary CCS South Africa
EQ
05:22aGlencore 1st Half Earnings Missed Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
3EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
5E.ON SE : E ON : First-half results in line with expectations – E.ON again reaffirms 2019 forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group