Viper Capital Partners Acquires Berea Oilfield in Northern Central West Virginia for Horizontal Oil Play With Cunningham Energy As Operator

Viper Capital Partners LLC has acquired drilling rights to 1923 acres of
the prolific Hendershot-Ogden Berea Sand Oilfield in Wood County, WV.
The Houston based firm is anticipating concentrating on conventional
drilling strata using shallow horizontal drilling technology for this
new and exciting shallow oil sand play in West Virginia. Viper Capital
Partners is working in conjunction with its affiliated operating firm,
Cunningham Energy LLC, to drill and develop this play. President of
Cunningham Energy LLC, Ryan Cunningham, states, “We have seen the Berea
Sand play develop in Eastern Kentucky and our company was involved in
drilling over 50 horizontal Berea wells for other operators in that area
during 2013 and 2014. Many of those wells drilled in Eastern Kentucky
were quite successful producers and showed high levels of oil
production. Our team feels that the Berea Sand Plays in West Virginia
can be comparable or better to other Berea plays, and warrants new
drilling in this West Virginia field.” Viper Capital Partners expects to
drill shallow horizontal wells in the Berea Sand with a focus on oil
production during the 2019 calendar year.
Viper Capital Partners was formed to facilitate capital formation
efforts concentrating on the shallow horizontal drilling movement in
proven producing areas, specifically targeted are the proven formations
in the Appalachian Basin. The firm intends to participate with operators
conducting drilling operations in the Continental United States focusing
on oil production from conventional reservoirs. Viper Capital Partners
is focused on plays that benefit from the horizontal drilling revolution
in the United States which has redefined economics in conventional oil
areas.
About Viper Capital Partners LLC
Viper Capital Partners LLC was formed to facilitate capital formation
for the oil and gas industry in the areas of Drilling & Production,
Leasing, as well as mineral acquisition. The company is based in
Houston, TX.
