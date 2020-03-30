Viracor Eurofins : Launches Labs@HOME, a Mobile Phlebotomy Service for Post-Transplant Patient Testing

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracor Eurofins announces today the launch of Labs@HOME, a mobile phlebotomy service to aid in specimen collection for vital post-transplant testing directly from patient's home. As the hospital system becomes increasingly stressed with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, bone marrow transplant (BMT) and solid organ transplant (SOT) patients may be unable to return to the hospital for routine and specialized post-transplant testing and management. These immunosuppressed and immunocompromised patients are already at risk for transplant rejection due to infection or graft failure, and subsequently fall into the high risk category for COVID-19.

Viracor's Labs@HOME service allows physicians to order and customize a limited menu of infectious disease and transplant-related testing. The specimen collection is performed safely and securely by a qualified phlebotomist who will work with the patient to schedule an appointment at the patient's residence. With testing tailored for BMT or SOT patients, options include key PCR tests (Adenovirus, BKV, CMV, EBV, or HHV-6), therapeutic drug monitoring for immunosuppressive and antifungal medications, CMV T Cell Immunity Panel, Viracor's TRAC (Transplant Rejection Allograft Check), as well as TruGraf Blood Gene Expression Test (powered by Transplant Genomics Eurofins). The results of these tests can aid providers in making critical treatment decisions with the hope of more successful outcomes.

By providing this specialty service for the transplant community, Labs@HOME enables Viracor to help these critical patients in an integral time post-transplant in the wake of a rapidly changing healthcare situation. For more information about Labs@HOME, or to sign up to order testing through this program, contact info@viracor-eurofins.com.

About Viracor Eurofins

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams, reference laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies get results faster, when it matters most. Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves.

Viracor is a 100 percent subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/ and https://www.viracor-eurofins.com/.

About Eurofins - A global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialized by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international companies in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

