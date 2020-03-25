Viracta Announces Appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced the appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective May 1, 2020. Dr. Rojkjaer brings more than 15 years of clinical development and medical affairs expertise in biotechnology companies and large pharma to Viracta and is a board-certified hematologist. In her new role, Dr. Rojkjaer will oversee the clinical and medical affairs functions and will lead efforts to advance Viracta's lead program toward regulatory approvals for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) positive lymphomas and expand the Company's pipeline into other virus-associated malignancies.

"Viracta has grown substantially over the past year and our pipeline has many compelling opportunities to treat virus-associated cancers," said Ivor Royston, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta. "Lisa's extensive experience in drug development and demonstrated track record of leading clinical teams at large organizations comes at an important time as we prepare for key clinical milestones with our lead program. Lisa's addition will strengthen our capabilities to bring novel therapies to patients in need and we're thrilled to welcome her to our team."

Prior to joining Viracta, Dr. Rojkjaer served as Chief Medical Officer of Nordic Nanovector, a publicly traded precision oncology company located in Oslo, Norway, where she led the clinical development and medical affairs functions. Prior to that, she served in several senior positions focused on the advancement of small molecule and biologic programs, from Phase 1 - Phase 4 development, for hematology/immunology indications, and brings significant US and ex-US regulatory experience. She served as Global Clinical Program Head, Oncology Global Development at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chief Medical Officer at Molecular Partners, Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Morphosys AG and both Director of Clinical Development, Hematology in the US and Head, Global Medical Affairs, Biopharmaceuticals for Novo Nordisk. Dr Rojkjaer received her medical degree from the University of Toronto and is board-certified in both internal medicine and hematology.

Dr. Rojkjaer commented, "This is an exciting time at Viracta, with its oral drug combination in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas, and the expected expansion of the Company's approach into other virus-related cancers. I look forward to helping the Company realize its vision of driving the lead program toward approval and transforming the treatment paradigm for virus-associated cancers."

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's investigational lead molecule, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this Kick and Kill platform approach in other EBV associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other viral related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

Sam Martin

Argot Partners

sam@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viracta-announces-appointment-of-lisa-rojkjaer-md-as-chief-medical-officer-301029952.html

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.