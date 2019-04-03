Viral Access X Marie Claire: The Future Is...

To celebrate its 26th anniversary, Marie Claire, organized a series of
events and a four-day exhibition at Huashan Creative Park. Taiwanese
fashion designers and artists are invited to participate and to create
lighting art installation to interpret the concept of "Future".
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005941/en/
Folke Engholm, the founder & CEO of Viral Access, taking a photo with micro KOLs during the VA exclusive event " The Future Is..."
Established in Paris, Marie Claire as a fashion and lifestyle-oriented
magazine, is known for a lively mix of women’s voice and humanity. Along
with the rapid flow of information and advanced technology, Marie Claire
is always on the cutting edge of trend and dedicates itself in
delivering clever,stylish and lively features through new media
platforms. From print to digital, Marie Claire creates its unique tone
and young character in a diversified angle and independent mindset,
which connects to the spirit of Viral Access. Therefore, on the 26th
anniversary of Marie Claire, Viral Access was invited to celebrate the
big day as collaborative partner to embrace the new chapter via
integration of media and communication to deliver positive message about
future. Before opening to public, Marie Claire Taiwan arranged an
exclusive preview session for Viral Access’ micro-KOLs.
The exclusive session attracted crowds of eager Viral Access’ micro-KOLs
who flooded the place in excitement. Soon after entering the venue, KOLs
are surrounded by an elaborated art and vivid information wall
displaying the behind stories of each and every designers’ collection,
where KOLs can take pictures while admiring the creativity and story
behind every collection. Meanwhile, the second floor has been
transformed into a lighting and future-esque runway, which creates an
impressive visual and illusion blending geometrical figures perfectly
along the historic walls. There is also a photo booth dedicated to
cutouts of Marie Claire's previous editions, where KOLs can collect
their pictures immediately. The whole exhibition area combines sounds
and lights to create a vibrant and “avant-garde” atmosphere. KOLs are
able to experience different definitions of the "future" and define
their own, authentic “future" looks to be shared with their community.
The KOLs can then drive dynamic interactions via the most suitable
measures, either photos or videos on social media, even online streaming
to actually take fans to the real-time journey of exhibitions
exploration.
Folke Engholm, Global CEO of Viral Access, valued the event and honored
the cooperation to participate in the exclusive session. Having a good
time to enjoy the exhibition with micro-KOLs, Folke Engholm was excited
to share, "It is an excellent exhibition and cooperation, combining
traditional media with a new type of modern communication by genuinely
delivering the content and ambiance of the events while staying relevant
to their community.”
Folke also believes that "Brave", “Independent”, "Authenticity",
"Uniqueness" and “Flexibility" are the core values of Viral Access,
which is also the kind of characters of micro-KOLs represented here.
Event Video:
https://youtu.be/lIHmzlWstsc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005941/en/