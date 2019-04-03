Viral Access X Marie Claire: The Future Is...

To celebrate its 26th anniversary, Marie Claire, organized a series of events and a four-day exhibition at Huashan Creative Park. Taiwanese fashion designers and artists are invited to participate and to create lighting art installation to interpret the concept of "Future".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005941/en/

Folke Engholm, the founder & CEO of Viral Access, taking a photo with micro KOLs during the VA exclusive event " The Future Is..."

Established in Paris, Marie Claire as a fashion and lifestyle-oriented magazine, is known for a lively mix of women’s voice and humanity. Along with the rapid flow of information and advanced technology, Marie Claire is always on the cutting edge of trend and dedicates itself in delivering clever,stylish and lively features through new media platforms. From print to digital, Marie Claire creates its unique tone and young character in a diversified angle and independent mindset, which connects to the spirit of Viral Access. Therefore, on the 26th anniversary of Marie Claire, Viral Access was invited to celebrate the big day as collaborative partner to embrace the new chapter via integration of media and communication to deliver positive message about future. Before opening to public, Marie Claire Taiwan arranged an exclusive preview session for Viral Access’ micro-KOLs.

The exclusive session attracted crowds of eager Viral Access’ micro-KOLs who flooded the place in excitement. Soon after entering the venue, KOLs are surrounded by an elaborated art and vivid information wall displaying the behind stories of each and every designers’ collection, where KOLs can take pictures while admiring the creativity and story behind every collection. Meanwhile, the second floor has been transformed into a lighting and future-esque runway, which creates an impressive visual and illusion blending geometrical figures perfectly along the historic walls. There is also a photo booth dedicated to cutouts of Marie Claire's previous editions, where KOLs can collect their pictures immediately. The whole exhibition area combines sounds and lights to create a vibrant and “avant-garde” atmosphere. KOLs are able to experience different definitions of the "future" and define their own, authentic “future" looks to be shared with their community. The KOLs can then drive dynamic interactions via the most suitable measures, either photos or videos on social media, even online streaming to actually take fans to the real-time journey of exhibitions exploration.

Folke Engholm, Global CEO of Viral Access, valued the event and honored the cooperation to participate in the exclusive session. Having a good time to enjoy the exhibition with micro-KOLs, Folke Engholm was excited to share, "It is an excellent exhibition and cooperation, combining traditional media with a new type of modern communication by genuinely delivering the content and ambiance of the events while staying relevant to their community.”

Folke also believes that "Brave", “Independent”, "Authenticity", "Uniqueness" and “Flexibility" are the core values of Viral Access, which is also the kind of characters of micro-KOLs represented here.

Event Video:

https://youtu.be/lIHmzlWstsc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005941/en/