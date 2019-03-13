Viral Launch Introduces New Software Product to Monitor and Track Competitors on Amazon

Indianapolis, IN, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis-based Viral Launch is introducing an innovative new product, Competitor Intelligence, to help brands sell more successfully on Amazon. Viral Launch is a leading provider of software and services that enable private-label and major brands to succeed on the online retail giant’s platform.



Competitor Intelligence allows companies to monitor their competitor’s product strategy and stay in the loop on changes the competition is making to product offerings and revenue-driving keywords.



Competitor Intelligence also lets you identify your organic keyword rank side-by-side with your competition in order to see where your competitor is out-ranking you. This enables sellers to then take action to correct the situation. This tool utilizes a combination of real sales data and sophisticated sales estimates to give brands a realistic understanding of how they stack up to their toughest competition.

“Amazon is the undisputed ecommerce leader and offers incredible opportunities for all brands and sellers,” said Viral Launch Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Casey Gauss. “But the Marketplace is more competitive than ever, and brands must have a ranking strategy in order to compete. Our products, including Competitor Intelligence, help them not only compete, but rise to the top.”

Gauss and Viral Launch President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mitch Black will be heading to upcoming trade shows to share news of the company’s latest product launches and its incredible growth. They will be at EcomHub Summit 2019 this Friday, March 15, and then fly to ASD Market Week. Gauss will be presenting a workshop on “How to Drive Sales and Organic Keyword Ranking on Amazon in 2019” at the Vancouver EcomHub event and then speak at ASD in Las Vegas Saturday, March 16.

“These trade shows help us connect directly with the sellers, brands and partners that use our software products,” said Black. “They offer an opportunity for us to discuss our products in more detail and hear directly from our customers about what they need from us. It’s time well-spent.”

The two will also be at Prosper Show, which runs March 17-19.

Viral Launch is a quickly growing company. It more than doubled its staffing in the past year and plans to grow by 250 workers by 2021.

About Viral Launch

Viral Launch provides Amazon Marketplace sellers with a comprehensive, integrated suite of research, analysis, listing and sales tools. Available by subscription, the company’s Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions have helped more than 9,000 brands launch over 41,000 products, achieving $6.5+ billion in fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) sales. For greater success on Amazon, the company also provides a range of creative services including photography, copywriting and listing optimization. Founded in 2014, Viral Launch is privately-held and headquartered in Indianapolis. To learn more, visit viral-launch.com and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

