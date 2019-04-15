Log in
Vireo Health CEO & Founder Kyle Kingsley, M.D. to Present at Two Upcoming Cannabis Investor Conferences

04/15/2019 | 08:08am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced that Founder & CEO, Kyle Kingsley, M.D., will be participating in two upcoming conferences:

Vireo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vireo Health, Inc.)

These presentations follow Vireo's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in March and the Company's recent acquisition of companies in Arizona, New Mexico, Massachusetts, and Nevada. With these acquisitions, Vireo is now licensed to operate in ten states – a milestone achieved by only a select group of multi-state operators.   

Live and archived webcasts of applicable events, as well as accompanying presentation materials utilized during such events, will be made accessible through the Events & Presentations section of Vireo's investor relations website at https://investors.vireohealth.com.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.
Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry.  Vireo's physician-led team of more than 300 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company is currently licensed in ten states including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.  For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information            

Investor Inquiries
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@vireohealth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries
Albe Zakes
Vice President, Corporate Communications
albezakes@vireohealth.com   
(267) 221-4800

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vireo-health-ceo--founder-kyle-kingsley-md-to-present-at-two-upcoming-cannabis-investor-conferences-300831773.html

SOURCE Vireo Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
