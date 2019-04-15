Vireo Health CEO & Founder Kyle Kingsley, M.D. to Present at Two Upcoming Cannabis Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced that Founder & CEO, Kyle Kingsley, M.D., will be participating in two upcoming conferences:

GMP Cannabis Conference – presentation at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday , April 16

– presentation at , April 16 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference – presentation at 11:40 a.m. ET on Thursday , April 18

These presentations follow Vireo's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in March and the Company's recent acquisition of companies in Arizona, New Mexico, Massachusetts, and Nevada. With these acquisitions, Vireo is now licensed to operate in ten states – a milestone achieved by only a select group of multi-state operators.

Live and archived webcasts of applicable events, as well as accompanying presentation materials utilized during such events, will be made accessible through the Events & Presentations section of Vireo's investor relations website at https://investors.vireohealth.com.

