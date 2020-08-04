Log in
Virgin Atlantic Airways seeks bankruptcy protection under Chapter 15

08/04/2020 | 01:43pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is seeking protection from creditors under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, according to a court filing made in the southern district of New York on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

