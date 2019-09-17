Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Virgin Atlantic eyes over 80 new routes at expanded Heathrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400, with Tail Number G-VROC, lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic is hoping to add over 80 new routes to its network after a third runway is built at London's Heathrow Airport including short-haul and domestic flights, the British airline said on Wednesday.

Heathrow's expansion is due for completion in 2026 after lawmakers voted strongly in favour of the third runway in June 2018, although environmentalists and local groups are challenging the plans in court.

Virgin Atlantic said it could serve up to 84 new locations from the expanded airport compared to its current 19.

The plans would depend on Britain changing how it allocates slots to airlines. Currently Heathrow is dominated by British Airways owner IAG but rules governing the allocation of slots are under review by the government.

"Heathrow has been dominated by one airline group for far too long," said Shai Weiss, chief executive at Virgin Atlantic.

"The third runway is a once in a lifetime opportunity to change the status quo and create a second flag-carrier," he added in a statement. "This would lower fares and give real choice to passengers."

IAG holds more than 55% of take-off and landing slots at Heathrow, with no other airline holding more than 5% of the remainder, Virgin Atlantic said.

The airline, part of Richard Branson's Virgin Group, currently operates long-haul routes to destinations such as New York, San Francisco, Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

But under the plans, it would add domestic routes such as Liverpool and Edinburgh, short-haul flights to Germany, Spain and France as well as long-haul flights to cities such as Jakarta and Panama City.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pSaudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
RE
07:40pSaudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
RE
07:26pHouse panel asks Boeing CEO to testify October 30 on 737 MAX
RE
07:23pFedEx, smarting from Amazon breakup and trade war, warns on profit
RE
07:15pHong Kong digital banks launch faces delay due to protests - sources
RE
07:15pHong Kong digital banks launch faces delay due to protests - sources
RE
07:10pUK companies would incur tariff costs after no-deal Brexit - survey
RE
07:08pVirgin Atlantic eyes over 80 new routes at expanded Heathrow
RE
06:58pSaudi Arabia to restore oil output fully by end of September - energy minister
RE
06:57pSaudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks - state TV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GM stops paying for health insurance for striking union workers; talks continue
2Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
3ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5Trump says China trade deal could come before U.S. election, or not

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group