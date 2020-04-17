Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Virgin Atlantic told to resubmit proposal for bailout package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 05:54pm EDT
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 takes off from Manchester Airport, Britain.

Virgin Atlantic has been told to resubmit its proposal for a 500 million pound ($625.35 million) coronavirus bailout package after the UK government was left unimpressed with its initial bid, Financial Times reported (https://on.ft.com/2xD3Ee5) on Friday.

The airline had not done enough to show it had explored other options to bolster cash before asking for state aid, the newspaper added, citing one person familiar with the matter.  

Virgin Atlantic, which is based in the UK and is 51% owned by Richard Branson's Virgin group and 49% owned by U.S. airline Delta, last month asked the UK government for emergency financial help in addition to the coronavirus package made available to all British companies.

Virgin Atlantic did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 0.7996 pounds)

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16pFord issues $8 billion debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss
RE
06:14pFord issues $8 billion debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss
RE
06:13pU.S. bailout watchdog vows to scrutinize share buybacks, dividends
RE
05:55pOccidental shareholders get first say on Anadarko deal with vote on Berkshire financing
RE
05:54pVirgin Atlantic told to resubmit proposal for bailout package
RE
05:52pWall Street gains on Boeing surge and coronavirus drug hopes
RE
05:47pUtilities Up As Sector Regains Momentum - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Up, But Not By Much, As Netflix Rally Stalls -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pEl Salvador COVID-19 Emergency Response Project
PU
05:21pWORLD BANK : El Salvador and Honduras to receive support from the World Bank to strengthen their response to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis
2RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : RHÖN KLINIKUM : Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of ex..
3INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Chairman and CEO Dennis E. Nixon Ap..
4CRESVAL CAPITAL CORP. : CRESVAL CAPITAL : Announces Annual Filing Update
5MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. : Marrone Bio Innovations Provides Corporate Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group