Virginia Commonwealth Bank Promotes Pam Varnier to Senior Vice President

09/25/2018 | 08:37pm CEST

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Commonwealth Bank (the "Bank"), an affiliate of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK) announces promotion.

Pamela A. Varnier, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary

Randal R. Greene, CEO of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia, announced the Bank's Board of Directors has promoted Pamela A. Varnier to the office of Senior Vice President.

Varnier worked in the Richmond area for nearly 24 years in administrative positions supporting executive management, primarily in the financial services industry.  In 2003, she relocated to the Northern Neck and was the  Executive Assistant to the President of the Bank.  In 2005, she was elected Corporate Secretary of the Bank and Assistant Corporate Secretary of the holding company, Bay Banks of Virginia.  She was elected Corporate Secretary of the Company in 2008.   Varnier was promoted to the position of Vice President of the Bank in 2015.  

In her current role as Senior Vice President, Varnier supports the boards of the Company, the Bank and its trust and wealth management subsidiary, VCB Financial Group.  She also serves as the Company's liaison with its transfer agent and shareholders. 

In making this announcement, Greene stated, "We feel most fortunate to have Pam as a part of the Bay Banks' family.  She is committed to our company's philosophy of service excellence, and her vision and professionalism are assets to Virginia Commonwealth Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia as our family of companies strives each day to provide our customers with the highest quality of service. We are pleased to have Pam on our team."

VCB Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-commonwealth-bank-promotes-pam-varnier-to-senior-vice-president-300718742.html

SOURCE Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
