Virginia Delegate Presents a Resolution in Memory of Carter Bank & Trust's Founder, Worth Harris Carter Jr.

Carter Bank & Trust (OTCQX:CARE) announced today that Virginia Delegate
Les Adams, representing the 16th House District, recently
presented a Virginia General Assembly Joint Resolution, honoring the
life of its founder, Worth Harris Carter Jr.
Virginia Delegate Les Adams, representing the 16th House District, presents resolution to the children of Worth Harris Carter Jr. Pictured left to right are Worth Carter III, Adams, Katherine Carter and Ernest Carter. (Photo: Business Wire)
Carter, 79, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2017, of cancer. Upon
Carter’s passing, he was the bank’s chairman of the board.
With representatives in attendance from Carter Bank & Trust and the
Virginia Bankers Association, Adams presented the resolution to Carter’s
children, Worth, Katherine and Ernest, at the bank’s Martinsville branch
as an expression of the General Assembly’s respect for his memory as a
banker, leader and philanthropist.
The full resolution is as follows:
WHEREAS, Worth Harris Carter, Jr., of Rocky Mount, a brilliant
businessman who created a network of community banks throughout the
Commonwealth and made many valuable contributions as a banker, leader,
and philanthropist, died on April 7, 2017; and
WHEREAS, a native of Richmond, Worth Carter graduated from Hermitage
High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond,
and attended the University of Virginia School of Law; and
WHEREAS, Worth Carter began his career in finance with the Federal
Reserve Bank of Richmond as a bank examiner, ensuring that banks in
Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina
carried out operations ethically and lawfully; and
WHEREAS, from 1964 to 1973, Worth Carter served as vice president and
comptroller of Piedmont Trust Bank in Martinsville, then opened his own
bank, First National Bank of Rocky Mount, in 1974; and
WHEREAS, Worth Carter opened nine additional community banks in
Danville, Martinsville, Floyd, South Boston, Lynchburg, Galax,
Fredericksburg, Staunton, and Roanoke, all of which merged in 2006 to
form Carter Bank & Trust; and
WHEREAS, Worth Carter’s first bank consisted of one office and eight
employees with $1.2 million in capital and total assets; by 2017, he had
grown Carter Bank & Trust to a network of 123 offices in Virginia and
North Carolina with almost 1,000 employees, $434 million in capital, and
approximately $4.5 billion in total assets; and
WHEREAS, Worth Carter founded four subsidiary organizations, served on
the Martinsville City School Board, and offered his wise leadership to
Averett University, Ferrum College, Mary Baldwin College, and the
University of Richmond; and
WHEREAS, Worth Carter received many awards and accolades during his
career, including the Heck Ford Award from the Martinsville-Henry County
Chamber of Commerce for his work to promote economic growth in the
region, the 2010 Technology Innovator of the Year award from Bank
Technology News for developing a core software platform for his
banks, and an honorary doctorate in business from Liberty University in
2012; and
WHEREAS, Worth Carter enjoyed fellowship and worship with the community
as a member of First Baptist Church in Martinsville, where he served as
a Sunday school teacher; and
WHEREAS, predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Katherine, Worth Carter
will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his children, Worth III,
Katherine, and Ernest, and their families, and numerous other family
members, friends, and colleagues; now, therefore, be it
RESOLVED by the House of Delegates, the Senate concurring, That the
General Assembly hereby note with great sadness the loss of Worth Harris
Carter, Jr., a pillar of the Martinsville community; and, be it
RESOLVED FURTHER, That the Clerk of the House of Delegates prepare a
copy of this resolution for presentation to the family of Worth Harris
Carter, Jr., as an expression of the General Assembly’s respect for his
memory.
About Carter Bank & Trust:
Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a
state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 105 branches and more
than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.
