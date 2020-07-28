Log in
Virginia Gambale Joins Core BTS Board of Directors

07/28/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Core BTS (Core), a national IT solutions consulting and managed services provider, today announced that Virginia Gambale has joined Core’s board of directors. A successful technology leader and investor, Ms. Gambale is the managing partner and founder of Azimuth Partners LLC, a strategic advisory firm in the field of technology innovation and growth strategies for early-, mid- and late-stage companies.

VIRGINIA GAMBALE JOINS CORE BTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Virginia is both a strategic technologist and an innovative thinker, and we are excited to welcome her to Core’s board of directors,” said Core BTS CEO and board chairman Paul Lidsky. “We believe her strong experience, especially in growing technology businesses, will be extremely valuable as Core continues to expand its services and increase its market share. I’m confident that Virginia is going to add value and positively impact our organization.”

“Core is transforming businesses through its diverse service offerings, and I’m honored to be joining the board at this stage of the organization’s growth,” Ms. Gambale said. “I have tremendous respect for Paul and the other board members, and I look forward to working with them.”

As a former senior operating executive of Global Corporations, Ms. Gambale held senior management positions, including CIO and managing director at Merrill Lynch, Bankers Trust, Deutsche Bank, and Marsh & McLennan. Additionally, she was the head of Deutsche Bank Strategic Ventures, and subsequently a general partner at Deutsche Bank Capital and ABS Ventures until founding Azimuth Partners in 2003.

Ms. Gambale has served on over 20 public and private boards, including JetBlue (Nasdaq-JBLU), Motive (Nasdaq-MOTV), Piper Jaffray (NYSE-PJC), Workbrain (TSE-WB), Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq-SNCR), and IQ Financial (chairman). Ms. Gambale currently serves as director for JetBlue (Nasdaq-JBLU), FirstDerivatives (LSE-FDP.L), Regis Corp. (NYSE-RGS), Virtu Financial (NASDAQ-VIRT), and Nutanix (NASDAQ-NTNX).

An adjunct faculty member at Columbia University, Ms. Gambale is a frequent lecturer and keynote speaker on the strategic use of emerging technology trends and cybersecurity. Ms. Gambale holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and computer science from the New York Institute of Technology.

With 15 offices across the United States, Core employs a team of IT consultants, solution architects and engineers who provide design, implementation and ongoing support services. Core has over 1,200 active customers across diverse industries, including healthcare, education, financial services, gaming and manufacturing. In August 2018, Core was acquired by Tailwind Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within healthcare, business services and industrial services.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc. (Core) is a multi-brand technology solution provider focused on customer-centric software, technology and related IT infrastructure services to corporate and public-sector clients. Core solves complex business needs across cloud transformation, networking, collaboration, security and data center infrastructure. For more information on Core, visit www.corebts.com.

About Tailwind Capital:

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within healthcare, technology and business services and industrial services. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has managed $3.7 billion of committed equity capital, and has invested in 43 portfolio companies and over 115 add-on acquisitions.


