Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Virginia National Bankshares : Bank Announces New Market President for Roanoke New River Valley Region 11.06.2019 | Click to Read

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 12:09pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 6, 2019

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW

MARKET PRESIDENT FOR ROANOKE NEW RIVER VALLEY REGION

Charlottesville, VA - Virginia National Bank (the "Bank") announced today that Barry L. Henderson has joined the Bank as the new Market President, Executive Vice President, and commercial banker for the Roanoke New River Valley region in Virginia. "We are thrilled to have Barry lead us in expanding our presence in the Roanoke New River Valley region and bringing our services to new customers," said Glenn Rust, President and CEO of the Bank.

Mr. Henderson's experience includes more than 40 years in banking in roles in executive senior leadership and commercial banking.

"I am very excited to join the Virginia National Bank family," said Mr. Henderson. His territory will extend from the Roanoke Valley to the New River Valley.

About Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has four banking offices in Charlottesville and one in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Harrisonburg, Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment advisory and retail brokerage services are offered under the name of VNB Investment Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's stock trades on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Contact: Glenn W. Rust, 434-817-8649

Disclaimer

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 17:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:16pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed until December - U.S. source
RE
12:16pXYLEM : to participate in the Cowen 4th Annual Industrial Innovation & Technology Summit
BU
12:15pNRJ : Financial Information Q3 2019
PU
12:15pTWITTER : But, how do you really feel?
PU
12:15pGENERAL MOLY : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
12:15pConcept Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Common Shares of Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
NE
12:15pApproximately 67.4 per cent of Nexstim Plc's Offer Warrants under Warrant Plan 2019 used for subscription of shares
GL
12:15pBear Creek Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
12:15pFOOD LION : to Offer 10 Percent Discount for Active and Retired Military Personnel on Veterans Day
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group