Virginia National Bankshares : Bank Announces New Market President for Roanoke New River Valley Region 11.06.2019 | Click to Read

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 6, 2019

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW

MARKET PRESIDENT FOR ROANOKE NEW RIVER VALLEY REGION

Charlottesville, VA - Virginia National Bank (the "Bank") announced today that Barry L. Henderson has joined the Bank as the new Market President, Executive Vice President, and commercial banker for the Roanoke New River Valley region in Virginia. "We are thrilled to have Barry lead us in expanding our presence in the Roanoke New River Valley region and bringing our services to new customers," said Glenn Rust, President and CEO of the Bank.

Mr. Henderson's experience includes more than 40 years in banking in roles in executive senior leadership and commercial banking.

"I am very excited to join the Virginia National Bank family," said Mr. Henderson. His territory will extend from the Roanoke Valley to the New River Valley.

About Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has four banking offices in Charlottesville and one in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Harrisonburg, Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment advisory and retail brokerage services are offered under the name of VNB Investment Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's stock trades on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Contact: Glenn W. Rust, 434-817-8649