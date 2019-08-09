Log in
Virginia National Bankshares : Grow Your Money With a New Phoenix Account

08/09/2019

August 09, 2019

Grow Your Money With a New Phoenix Account

Open a new Phoenix Account today! This unique account only offered at Virginia National Bank allows you to earn the interest of a CD with the flexibility of a savings account.

  • Make deposits anytime!
  • The longer you keep the account, the higher your interest rate can go!
  • Every 90 days you can make a withdrawal with no penalty!

Minimum balance of $1,000*
Interest rates tiered by age of account

Visit us or call 877.817.8621 to learn more!

*APY - Annual Percentage Yield on Phoenix certificate of deposit account is accurate as of August 8, 2019. Tiered rates apply. This offer is for personal and business accounts (IRAs available). Minimum balance to open is $1,000. Fees may reduce earnings on the account. Deposits permitted at any time. Maturity every 90 days. 10-day grace period after maturity for withdrawals. Automatic renewal. Interest paid every 90 days at maturity. Early-withdrawal penalty equal to 90 days' forfeiture of interest, regardless if earned.

Market interest rate is tiered by age of account: APYs effective Aug. 8, 2019:

1-12 months 6 month CD rate 1.00%
13-24 months 1 year CD rate 1.05%
25-36 months 2 year CD rate 1.10%
37 months or longer 3 year CD rate 1.50%

Disclaimer

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:05:11 UTC
