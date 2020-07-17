Virginia National Bankshares : SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness

« BACK

July 17, 2020

Virginia National Bank was pleased to have helped clients receive funds from the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As a recipient of those funds, some or all of the PPP loan may be forgiven by the SBA.

On June 16th, the SBA provided preliminary guidance on the forgiveness part of the process. At this time, as we understand it, SBA is now developing a separate system to receive and process forgiveness requests. PPP loan customers of VNB will receive an email with further instructions once we have confirmation from the SBA that we are able to process your application. Virginia National Bank appreciates the opportunity to have assisted these clients with the PPP loan and we look forward to further assisting them through this process and keeping them informed as we learn more.