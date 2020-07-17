Log in
Virginia National Bankshares : SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness

07/17/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

July 17, 2020

Virginia National Bank was pleased to have helped clients receive funds from the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As a recipient of those funds, some or all of the PPP loan may be forgiven by the SBA.

On June 16th, the SBA provided preliminary guidance on the forgiveness part of the process. At this time, as we understand it, SBA is now developing a separate system to receive and process forgiveness requests. PPP loan customers of VNB will receive an email with further instructions once we have confirmation from the SBA that we are able to process your application. Virginia National Bank appreciates the opportunity to have assisted these clients with the PPP loan and we look forward to further assisting them through this process and keeping them informed as we learn more.

Disclaimer

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 18:00:01 UTC
