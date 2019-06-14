Virginia National Bankshares : Shareholder Meeting 2019 Presentation 06.14.2019 | Click to Read

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this letter which express or imply a view about the objectives and future performance of the Virginia National Bankshares Corporation are "forward-looking statements." Such statements are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management, and actual events in the future may be substantially different from those expressed in this letter. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Factors that could cause future performance to differ from past performance or anticipated performance could include, but are not limited to, changes in national and local economies, employment or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposits, loan demand and asset quality; competition; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles or guidelines; and performance of assets under management. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that may occur later. Information based on other sources is believed by management of the Company to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. For more information about the Company's 2018 performance, please refer to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019.