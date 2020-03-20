Virginia National Bankshares : Update on VNB's Downtown Location

« BACK

March 20, 2020

We are continuing to take preventative steps to ensure the safety of our customers and employees regarding coronavirus COVID-19. As recommended by the CDC, we are avoiding groups of 10 people or more in public areas.



Effective Saturday, March 21, 2020, we will close the lobby of our Downtown Mall location and see customers by appointment only. The Downtown Drive-Thru hours will remain the same.



To limit in-person transactions, we ask that you utilize our drive-thru services at our Downtown, Pantops, and Barracks Road locations in Charlottesville, and our Creekside location in Winchester. We also encourage all customers to sign up for online banking and download VNB's mobile app to make transactions from their home.



If you need to schedule an in-person appointment with an employee at our Downtown, Pantops, Barracks Road, or Creekside locations, please contact us here or call 877-817-8621.



Click here for our locations and current hours until further notice.