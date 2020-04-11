Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Virginia National Bankshares : VNB Customers Applying for SBA PPP Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

« BACK

April 11, 2020

VNB Customers Applying for SBA PPP Funding

VNB CUSTOMERS ONLY

If you applied at another bank do not submit an application to Virginia National Bank.

So let's get started!

These are the documents we need to process your application through the SBA PPP process.

For Small Businesses:

1. Use only the attached Application.
2. All owners of Applicant - you must include:

  • Name, Title, Ownership %, TIN (EIN, SSN)
  • Complete address - street, city, state

3. Readable clear scanned copy of owners' driver's licenses - front and back.
4. Articles of incorporation/organization.
5. By-laws/operating agreement. For Non-Profits, an executed Board Resolution.
6. Copies of payroll tax reports filed with the IRS:

  • Forms 941, 944, state income and unemployment tax filing reports for the entire year of 2019 and first quarter of 2020.

7. Copies of detailed payroll reports for each pay period for the entire year of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

  • Reports must include gross wages including PTO (which include vacation, sick, and other PTO).

8. Documentation reflecting the health insurance premiums paid by the company under a group health plan including owners of the company for the entire year of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.
9. Documentation of all retirement plan funding paid by the company for the entire year of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.
10. A detailed profit and loss statement for the entire year of 2019 and first quarter of 2020.
11. Include your worksheet as to how you calculated the payroll amount requested on the application.
12. Complete the SBA Funding document.

For Sole proprietors, independent contractors and eligible self-employed individuals :

1. Use only the attached Application.
2. Payroll tax filings reported to the IRS, if applicable.
3. Forms 1099-Misc.
4. Tax returns for 2019 with Schedule C and Schedule SE (Self Employment) tax - if not yet filed a draft may be used.
5. P&L for the first quarter of 2020.
6. Complete the SBA Funding document.

Instructions to follow when you are ready to submit:

1. Click HERE for VNB's Secure File Exchange.

2. Click SECURE UPLOAD

3. Enter Recipient Email as > sbappp@vnb.com
IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT THAT YOU DO NOT ENTER AN INDIVIDUAL'S EMAIL ADDRESS.

4. Upload completed SBA Application and all required documents (instructions below) into one email for all entities.

We know that this is quite a bit of information but by submitting all information at one time it will significantly speed up the SBA process. The entire process will take 7 business days. Thank you!

Disclaimer

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. published this content on 11 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2020 18:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pFUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemic
AQ
08:58pALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
RE
08:01pEHEALTH : EHTH Loss Notice, Rosen, A Top Firm, Reminds eHealth, Inc. Investors With Large Losses Of The June 8 Deadline In The Class Action Seeking Recovery Of Investor Losses; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm - EHTH
PR
07:21pAirlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
RE
07:01pZM LOSS NOTICE, Rosen Law Firm Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc.; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm – ZM
GL
06:05pHigh winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
GL
06:01pROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm – TAL
GL
05:01pMESA LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS MESA AIR GROUP, INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE JUNE 1 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES – MESA
GL
04:34pBREAKING : Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Louisville, KY Mayor in Dispute Over Drive-in Church Service on Easter
GL
03:31pRTIX LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE MAY 22 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION FIRST FILED BY FIRM SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES – RTIX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
2Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
3ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K..
4DTE ENERGY COMPANY : High winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group