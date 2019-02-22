Virginia National Bankshares : VNB February Newsletter - CD Specials Are Here! 02.22.2019 | Click to Read

Download our app and manage your account anywhere
VNB's local, friendly, and experienced staff is here to help. Contact us today.
Personal Banking
Business Banking
LoansTrust and Estate
Treasury Management
Wealth Management
Want more VNB? Follow this link to access our news and articles.
Virginia National Bank: Member FDIC
Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Virginia National Bankshares Corp. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 21:46:10 UTC