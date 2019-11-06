Virginia National Bankshares : VNB October Community Newsletter 11.06.2019 | Click to Read

Subscribe VIRGINIA INSTITUTE OF AUTISM'S Translate Past Issues ANNUAL GALA

VNB was the presenting sponsor of the 23rd Virginia Institute of Autism's Annual Gala. This year's theme of a "Galaxy of Possibilities" was a chance to celebrate the unique constellation of strengths and capabilities that is inside all of us. Glenn Rust, VNB's President and CEO, spoke about the bank's 16 years of support for the Gala, and announced VIA's plan for a new facility, slated to open in 2021. The new Center for Adolescent and Adult Autism Services (CAAAS) will address the needs of families in our region for a smooth transition to adulthood. Glenn also shared his personal experiences about how autism has impacted his life. Watch the gala video here.

Guests helped raise more than $300,000 for autism services in the region by bidding on a silent auction between dinner and dancing at the event. In addition to sponsoring the event, VNB also donated a Dinner Under the Dome prize package at UVA's McCormick Observatory with dinner provided by Harvest Moon.

The Virginia Institute of Autism is dedicated to helping people overcome the

challenges of autism through innovative, evidence-based programs in

education, outreach and adult services.

PVCC PRESIDENT'S RECEPTION

We are proud to support Piedmont Virginia Community Collegeand recently sponsored the PVCC President's Reception that honored three exceptional PVCC graduates. This event recognized key donors in the community and encouraged continued support to sustain the career pathways PVCC provides.