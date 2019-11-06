Virginia National Bankshares : VNB October Community Newsletter 11.06.2019 | Click to Read

VNB was the presenting sponsor of the 23rd Virginia Institute of Autism's Annual Gala. This year's theme of a "Galaxy of Possibilities" was a chance to celebrate the unique constellation of strengths and capabilities that is inside all of us. Glenn Rust, VNB's President and CEO, spoke about the bank's 16 years of support for the Gala, and announced VIA's plan for a new facility, slated to open in 2021. The new Center for Adolescent and Adult Autism Services (CAAAS) will address the needs of families in our region for a smooth transition to adulthood. Glenn also shared his personal experiences about how autism has impacted his life. Watch the gala video here.
Guests helped raise more than $300,000 for autism services in the region by bidding on a silent auction between dinner and dancing at the event. In addition to sponsoring the event, VNB also donated a Dinner Under the Dome prize package at UVA's McCormick Observatory with dinner provided by Harvest Moon.
The Virginia Institute of Autism is dedicated to helping people overcome the
challenges of autism through innovative, evidence-based programs in
education, outreach and adult services.
PVCC PRESIDENT'S RECEPTION
We are proud to support Piedmont Virginia Community Collegeand recently sponsored the PVCC President's Reception that honored three exceptional PVCC graduates. This event recognized key donors in the community and encouraged continued support to sustain the career pathways PVCC provides.
educational programs in the Central Virginia area.
CHARLOTTESVILLE-ALBEMARLE SPCA'S
CRITTER BALL
VNB also recently sponsored the Charlottesville-AlbemarleSPCA's annual Critter Ball fundraising event. Our Chief Credit Officer, Gina Bayes, serves as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the CASPCA and welcomed the crowd at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards. Guests at the event participated in the live auction and other fundraising activities to help the animals in the community. This is the CASPCA's biggest fundraiser for the organization and was the most successful this year - raising nearly $400,000 for the animals at the shelter!
CASPCA's mission: Advance the compassionate treatment of animals by providing sheltering, medical care, and behavioral services for dogs and cats; promoting permanent, caring homes; and furthering education and outreach.
CONGRATULATIONS, TARA HARRISON!
VNB's Chief Financial Officer, Tara Y. Harrison, has recently been asked to serve on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Association of Community Banks, whose mission
is Undiluted Advocacy, Targeted Education and Quality Collaboration in support of community banks.
Tara also recently participated in the Greene Hills Club's LGA Octoberfest Golf Tournament earlier this month. Out of 88 ladies that participated, her team placed in the tournament and Tara won the longest drive contest for her handicap group. Way to go, Tara!
UVA STUDENT'S JOURNEY
THROUGH LANGUAGE
This past summer, Greg Price, our commercial lender in the Winchester market, had a long wait to hear how his daughter was doing when she made the lengthy trip to Africa to participate in a language cultural immersion program. Kate Price studied the East African language of Swahili when she started at the University of Virginia two years ago. After classes ended, she continued her journey in learning to pursue her fluency in Swahili by going to Arusha, Tanzania, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar for two months, staying with a host family and studying at the MS Training Center for Development Cooperation.
Kate's willingness to learning a new culture, along with fine-tuning her language skills in Swahili, is inspirational. Here are a few of her final thoughts, "Swahili is super cool and I am so stoked I can actually speak, read, and write at an advanced proficiency level. I cannot wait to continue my journey with the language as a TA this fall! Sometimes we need to take a step back and remove ourselves from our usual routines to see exactly who we are. Simply being a friend moves mountains."
VNB SPONSORED EVENTS
