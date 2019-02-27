Virginia Premier™ Partners with ProgenyHealth® for Comprehensive NICU Population Management Services

ProgenyHealth today announces the launch of its NICU utilization
management (UM) and case management (CM) program for Virginia Premier to
provide comprehensive services for the health insurance plan’s premature
and medically complex infant population. Virginia Premier is a
non-profit managed care organization wholly owned by VCU Health System,
now serving roughly 265,000 members throughout the Commonwealth.
ProgenyHealth’s data-driven business model empowers its team of
neonatologists and NICU nurses to work collaboratively with families and
providers across the country to help ensure at-risk infants receive the
highest standard of care. The company’s integrated program supports
evidence-based best practices, enables timely discharge from the NICU
when the infant is clinically ready, and prepares the family for a
healthy, safe return home.
John A. Johnson, MD, chief medical officer of Virginia Premier, leads
its initiative to improve its members’ NICU outcomes. “We partnered with
ProgenyHealth because they are recognized NICU specialists,” he
commented. “These infants represent a very complex, vulnerable
population. It’s a tough time for our member families, a challenging
situation for providers working in the NICU, and a significant system
cost. ProgenyHealth demonstrated their solution is aligned to improve
outcomes for all those involved. Their first-year-of-life focus is
especially important to us because we know how much the social
determinants of health impact mothers and babies alike after they leave
the hospital,” he added.
Commenting on the new relationship, Ellie Stang, MD, ProgenyHealth’s
founder, president, and chief executive officer, states, “There are so
many variables that influence the ultimate health of NICU infants.
Premature birth is really just one of many medical and social
complexities that our team deals with every day, all over the country.
For example, the increased occurrence of neonatal abstinence syndrome
(NAS), a direct result of the opioid crisis, is especially high in
Medicaid and rural populations. We share our expertise in this area with
our hospital-based colleagues so that they have access to the latest
evidence-based best practices for treating NAS, and the support of our
clinical teams, regardless of the facility or location. We’re proud that
Virginia Premier has recognized our value as we begin our partnership
together to improve health outcomes for their infant members in the NICU
in a collaborative and cost-efficient manner.”
About Virginia Premier
Virginia Premier’s mission is to inspire healthy living within the
communities we serve with a focus on those in need. We do this through
innovation, strategic partnerships, industry-leading health care and the
power of VCU Health. In addition to its Medicare and Medicaid plans,
Virginia Premier provides third-party administrative services and runs
the Virginia Premier Neighborhood health Center in Roanoke. For more
information, visit www.virginiapremier.com.
About ProgenyHealth
ProgenyHealth is the only national company dedicated exclusively to NICU
utilization management and case management. Our neonatologists,
NICU/pediatric nurses, and social workers collaborate with providers on
behalf of Medicaid and commercial health plans, as well as large
employers, to ensure health care services follow evidence-based best
practices and are medically necessary. ProgenyHealth’s integrated
program and first-year-of-life focus have proven effective in managing
over 60,000 NICU cases, in over 1,400 hospitals, in all 50 states. We
are measurably improving health outcomes for premature and medically
complex newborns and delivering quantifiable cost savings to our
partners in any payment environment. For more information, visit www.progenyhealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005091/en/