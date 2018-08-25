Virscend Education : Form of Proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting t

Virscend Education Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1565)

Form of Proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 19 October 2018

being holder(s) of2 shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Virscend Education Company

Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or

extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company to be held on 19 October 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Room 105, Virscend Education Company Limited, No. 23 He Xin Lu, Pi County, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC

ORDINARY RESOLUTION3

FOR

AGAINST

1. (a) the declaration and payment of an interim dividend of HK$0.04 per ordinary share out of the share premium account of the Company (the "Interim Dividend") to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company for determining the entitlements to the Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and

(b) the Directors be and are hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Directors may at their absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the payment of the Interim Dividend.

Dated this day of 2018

Notes: