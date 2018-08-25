Virscend Education : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Virscend Education Company Limited

ϓྼ̮઺ԃϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1565)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Virscend Education Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 105, Virscend Education Company Limited, No. 23 He Xin Lu, Pi County, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on 19 October 2018 at 3:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

"THAT:

(a) the declaration and payment of an interim dividend of HK$0.04 per ordinary share out of the share premium account of the Company (the "Interim Dividend") to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company for determining the entitlements to the Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and

(b) the Directors be and are hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Directors may at their absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the payment of the Interim Dividend."

By Order of the Board

Virscend Education Company Limited

Wang Xiaoying

Chairwoman

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018 Registered Office: Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Cricket Square 31/F, Tower Two Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681 Times Square Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 1 Matheson Street Cayman Islands Causeway Bay Hong Kong

Notes:

1. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM shall be entitled to appoint one or more proxies (if he is a holder of two or more shares of the Company) to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from attending the EGM and voting in person should he so wish. In such event, his form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.

2. Where there are joint registered holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall standalone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

3. A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the EGM (i.e. before 3:00 p.m. on 17 October 2018) or any adjournment thereof.

4. To ascertain the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 15 October 2018 to 19 October 2018, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 12 October 2018.

5. To ascertain the entitlement to the Interim Dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 October 2018 to 30 October 2018, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the Interim Dividend, all transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 October 2018.

6. If typhoon signal no. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is hoisted or remains hoisted at 10:00 a.m. on the date of the EGM, the EGM will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website atwww.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.virscendeducation.com to notify shareholders of the Company of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Ms. Wang Xiaoying (Chairwoman of the Board), Mr. Xu Ming,

Mr. Ye Jiayu and Mr. Yan Yude; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Sit Chiu Wing, Mr. Chan Kim Sun and Ms. Xu Dayi.

This notice, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this notice is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or in this notice misleading.