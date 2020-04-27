Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Virscio Publishes Data Validating Non-Human Primate Model for Testing Chronic Retinal Neovascularization and Vascular Leakage Drug Candidates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:16am EDT

Findings published in peer-reviewed Experimental Eye Research

Establishment of NHP model meaningfully de-risks drug candidates for severe, prevalent retinal diseases responsible for vision loss

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virscio, a translational research company providing definitive, actionable preclinical outcomes through the use of predictive, validated disease models, today announced publication of data that validate a nonhuman primate (NHP) model for testing drug candidates targeting retinal ischemic and neovascular diseases. The article, titled, “Primate model of chronic retinal neovascularization and vascular leakage,” was published in Experimental Eye Research.

“A major limitation to the development of effective therapies that limit the treatment burden for retinal vascular disease is the lack of availability of animal models that recapitulate the chronic nature of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other conditions within clinically relevant anatomy,” said Matthew Lawrence, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Virscio. “Findings from this novel, nonhuman primate model described in our publication meaningfully expand the translational tools available to the biomedical community to de-risk clinical candidates that are additive or superior to standard of care and/or extend duration of effect and reduce anti-VEGF dosing frequency.”

The publication describes the successful DL-aminoadipic acid (DLAAA)-mediated injury to Müller glial cells to induce retinal vascular pathology, optimizing an approach historically pursued in less translationally relevant species. In precisely titrated interventions, DLAAA triggers a phenotype of intraretinal macular vascular occlusion and neovascularization in green monkeys with clinical exam and histology correlates to exudative age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, macular telangiectasia and other retinal ischemic and neovascular diseases. The model highlights the unique susceptibility of the macula to vascular and metabolic insults – a pathophysiology that can only be modeled in NHPs. The durable disease phenotype is responsive to anti-VEGF interventions that constitute current standard of care, supporting application of the DLAAA model to both efficacy evaluations of sustained-release strategies and of novel candidate therapeutics.

About Virscio
Virscio is a translational research and development company devoted to providing predictive preclinical research models and services to accelerate therapeutic candidate evaluation and reduce the risk of clinical failure. Virscio engages with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sponsors and collaborators to design and execute a wide range of preclinical studies and translational research programs across multiple therapeutic areas.  Application of Virscio’s unique translational capabilities is enabled by flexible scientific and commercial interactions that span contract research services, research collaborations and R&D partnering agreements. For more information, visit www.virscio.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Virscio:
Christopher Stanley, Chief Business Officer
Virscio
1 (203) 498-9796
info@virscio.com 

Media:
Michael Tattory, Account Executive
LifeSci Communications
1 (646) 751-4362
mtattory@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aMore tailwinds (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
10:32aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREMF 2020-K108 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificate Series K-108
BU
10:31aChina asks banks to halt new sales of products that may lead to unlimited losses - sources
RE
10:31aYUM CHINA : confirms nation's 1st QSR plant-based 'chicken' test
AQ
10:31aFORESIGHT VCT : Annual Financial Report
AQ
10:31aLunch Bags Market 2019-2023 | Need for Home-cooked Meals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aWESTWATER RESOURCES : Applauds Nuclear Fuel Working Group Report Recommendations
BU
10:30aLUKOIL : Russia to cut May oil output by 19% from Feb-March - Interfax, citing Lukoil
RE
10:30aTRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS INC. : and Abode Properties Refinance Sawgrass Creek Apartments in New Port Richey, Florida
BU
10:29aNISSAN PLANS TO SLASH JAPAN MAY CAR OUTPUT BY 78% VS LAST YEAR, JUNE : documents
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
4CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, economic woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group